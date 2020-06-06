Nez Perce Tribe members have until June 19 to return their ballots for three Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee seats.
The ballots were mailed out earlier this week. They must be returned to the NPTEC office by June 19, regardless of the postmark date on the ballot.
Drop boxes will be set up at the NPTEC office. There will also be one-day drop boxes at Kamiah and Orofino, on June 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Questions about the voting process — which is thought to be the first time NPTEC seats have been decided by mail-in ballots — can be directed to Election Judges Melissa Guzman (208) 621-3826 or melissag@nezperce.org), Melissa King (208) 843-7307 or melissak@nezperce.org) or Alice Spaulding.
On the ballot are three NPTEC races: Samuel Penney vs. Rachel Edwards for Seat 1; McCoy Oatman vs. Quintin Ellenwood for Seat 2; and Casey Mitchell vs. Louis Harris for Seat 3.
The ballots will be counted June 20, with the counting being livestreamed on the Nez Perce Tribe’s Facebook page.
The tribe’s spring General Council meetings, which were postponed in May because of coronavirus concerns, are scheduled for June 18-20 at the Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai.