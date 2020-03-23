Authorities report at least 47 virus cases in Idaho

BOISE — Health officials in Idaho now report 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Blaine County reported the most COVID-19 cases, with 21. Ada County reports 13. All nine counties in the state report at least one case.
BOISE — Health officials in Idaho now report 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Blaine County reported the most COVID-19 cases, with 21. Ada County reports 13. All nine counties in the state report at least one case.
Advertisement
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region