Both Whitman and Asotin counties reported one more case of COVID-19 Saturday, but no deaths or additional hospitalizations were reported.
Public Health—Idaho North Central District reported no new cases or deaths Saturday; however, its website is updated only Monday through Friday, and no one representing the district could be contacted for information. As of Friday, Nez Perce County reported 22 confirmed cases, eight probable cases and 11 deaths.
Whitman County’s total reported cases of COVID-19 is 15, according to a news release. The new case reported Saturday is a man between ages 20 - 39. The man is stable and isolating at home.
In Asotin County, one new positive case Saturday brings the county total to 13, said Brady Woodbury, Asotin County public health administrator. The patient, a woman, is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. Woodbury said of the 13 positive cases reported so far, including three men and 10 women, two have been hospitalized.
No new cases were reported from Nimiipuu Health or Garfield County. Idaho and Latah counties have previously reported three positive cases; no cases have been reported in Lewis or Clearwater counties.