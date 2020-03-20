The Asotin-Anatone School District will now offer its “grab and go” breakfast and lunch services to students during its spring break from March 30 to April 3.
The meals are available for free to students 18 years old and younger. The food can be picked up in the kitchen of the elementary school, located at 314 First St., from 7-9 a.m. through Friday.
Starting Monday, the meals will be available for pick up from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on weekdays.
Asotin Superintendent Dale Bonfield said the district can also deliver the meals to families, if needed. Those who need that service may call (509) 243-1100.
The Asotin-Anatone School District, like all schools in the state of Washington, will remain closed through April 24, following direction from Gov. Jay Inslee in response to the coronavirus.