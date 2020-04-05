Two confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Asotin County on Saturday for people who are not hospitalized and are isolating at home.
Additional information about the people was not provided in news releases from Asotin County Public Health, to prevent their identities from being revealed.
Asotin County health officials are advising those who had close contact with the individuals of what precautions to take.
Close contact is defined as living in the same house as someone with the illness, caring for someone with the illness, being within 6 feet of a sick person for about 10 minutes or having direct contact with the secretions of a sick person. Contact with secretions could occur by kissing or being coughed on, or sharing eating utensils with a sick person.
The second and third COVID-19 cases in Asotin County were the only new cases that surfaced in the region Saturday.
On Friday, the other person in Asotin County with coronavirus was hospitalized, and no updates about that person’s condition were provided Saturday.
Elsewhere in southeastern Washington, Whitman County has 11 confirmed cases, while Garfield County still has no confirmed cases.
North Central Idaho has reported a total of 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 13 are in Nez Perce County, where two people have died, three are in Idaho County and one is in Latah County.
Overall, Idaho showed 1,077 cases, with 10 deaths, and Washington had 7,591 cases, with 310 deaths, as of Saturday.
Health officials are continuing to take a number of precautions, such as urging people to stay home in compliance with gubernatorial orders in Idaho and Washington.
The disease is not limited to specific communities, work sites or individuals, and can spread through people who are infected and showing no symptoms, according to the Asotin County Public Health news release.
“As more COVID-19 cases increase in our area, we are relying on the public to take action,” according to the news release. “This includes staying at home, and separating yourself from others, especially if you have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting test results, or if you were identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.”
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow announced a new set of measures Saturday to protect patients, its employees and the public.
All patients and hospital visitors are required to wear masks, which Gritman is providing to patients and the limited group of people it is allowing into the hospital, if they don’t have their own masks.
Previously, any hospital employee or health care provider entering patient areas had been required to wear masks, said Peter Mundt, a hospital spokesman.
At the same time, the hospital implemented new restrictions on visiting. No visitors are allowed in any patient room or the emergency department, except for one parent or guardian of pediatric patients.
Mothers who are delivering babies are allowed to have one person with them in the family birth center, and it has to be the same individual for their entire stay.
“Certain exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations,” according to the news release.
Patients are being encouraged to communicate with family and friends with cellphones and other mobile devices.
“While we understand how important the support of loved ones and friends is to patients during their hospital stay, the intent of these restrictions is to do everything we can to protect patients, staff and the community,” according to the news release.
Health officials aren’t the only ones encouraging citizens to maintain safe distances from each other.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission adopted a rule Saturday that immediately temporarily suspended the sale of several types of nonresident fishing and hunting licenses, tags and permits, to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
More than 10 items are on the list, including three-day fishing licenses with salmon and steelhead permits, and game tags for black bears and turkeys.
“The commission action does not affect Idaho residents and there are no new limitations on resident purchase of licenses, tags, and permits or any changes to existing seasons,” according to a commission news release.
