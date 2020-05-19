Asotin County gets go-ahead for Phase 2

ASOTIN — Asotin County got the green light Monday to move to Phase 2 of Washington’s four-stage reopening plan.
The state’s secretary of health approved the county’s recent application for a COVID-19 variance, which allows a variety of businesses to resume operations, provided they meet specific safety and sanitation protocols outlined in Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan. Whitman and Garfield counties were previously granted the same status.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said Asotin County officials are pleased with the decision and the rapid response from the state. The paperwork was submitted late last week by Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Public Health District, with supporting documents from Dr. Bob Lutz, of Spokane, and Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
“It took a team effort by everyone involved, but we’re proud to announce that Asotin County has been granted a variance by Health Secretary John Weisman from the state Board of Health to enter Phase 2 of the governor’s plan,” Shinn told the Lewiston Tribune. “We can now get to work safely and gradually reopening Asotin County for business.”
Commissioner Chris Seubert said he appreciates the hard work of public health and emergency management officials to get Asotin County to this point. The COVID-19 rules continue to hinder retailers, but it’s a start, he said.
“I still feel that it is too restrictive and unrealistic to be able to run a retail business with only 50 percent occupancy,” Seubert said of Phase 2. “For Asotin County, it at least means that some of our businesses will now be able to compete on even turf with our neighboring states and counties. Much more work, and hopefully a common sense approach from the governor’s office, will help get Asotin County up and running to full capacity.”
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the announcement made him feel “hopeful” and appreciative of the efforts of everyone who worked on the variance request.
“One step closer to a new normal,” Whitman said. “However, Phase 2 still presents significant challenges to our small businesses.”
In a message to the community, public health officials said they are “excited to see our community start to rebuild.”
However, it is important for business owners to realize they must meet all of the safety criteria under the Safe Start plan. A list of requirements is available on the governor’s website.
“This phased approach to reopening our economy will allow us to move forward with a careful and thoughtful balance of our state’s health and economic needs,” Inslee said. “However, if infection rates and hospitalizations for COVID-related issues go up, I would not hesitate to scale these efforts back down to protect public health and save lives.”
On Monday, no changes were reported in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region.
Nez Perce County remains stable with 70 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and 19 deaths. Latah County has reported five confirmed cases, one probable case and no deaths and Idaho County has remained at three confirmed cases, according to Public Health - Idaho North Central District.
Whitman County has had 18 confirmed cases and no deaths; Asotin County also has had 18 confirmed cases, including two deaths, and no confirmed cases have been reported in Garfield County.
There were no updates Monday from Nimiipuu Health at Lapwai. As of Friday, the health department had tested 137 people for the virus and 17 of those were positive. The individuals that tested positive ranged in age from 1 to 80 but there have been no additional positive tests since May 11, the health department said in a news release.
In other COVID-19 news, the Theon fourth annual flag raising ceremony has been canceled this year because of the virus. The historical townsite of Theon, just off State Route 129 near Anatone, is an event to honor the local history and the founders of the community.
In a news release, the event sponsors said: “While we know this is disappointing for many … we wouldn’t feel right asking for donations at this time due to the financial impact this pandemic has put on many local businesses.”
Organizers hope to revive the annual ceremony next May.
