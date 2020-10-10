Asotin County District Court was forced to shut down Thursday because of the exposure of two clerks and a judge to a person who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The court will not be in session all next week either, but the district court office could reopen Monday if staff is available. One staff member has been out all this week and is not in quarantine like Judge Tina Kernan and two clerks.
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 and exposed the court staffers did not have any symptoms and was screened prior to entrance to the district court offices, Kernan said.
Through contact tracing, the district court staff learned Thursday that they have been in contact with a person with COVID-19, Kernan said.
The shutdown is temporary. Kernan and the clerks were tested for COVID-19 at Tri-State Memorial Hospital on Thursday and are awaiting their results, which could come over the weekend or Monday, Kernan said.
Even if they all test negative, they will have to remain in quarantine until Oct. 17, which is a Saturday, which means they cannot return to work until Monday, Oct. 19, Kernan said.
In the meantime, any judicial emergencies can either be handled remotely through email with Kernan, or other judges will have to be used while the district court is shut down, Kernan said.