ASOTIN — Beginning today, the Asotin County Courthouse will be locked to public access, but employees will continue to conduct business inside.
As part of the statewide COVID-19 precautions, Asotin County residents are being asked to handle county matters by phone or email instead of stopping by the offices. The policy also applies to the Courthouse Annex, which houses the building department, emergency management, finance, commissioners and weed control.
The main phone line is (509) 243-2000 and email addresses are posted on the doors and the county’s website. Commissioner Brian Shinn also shared a public service announcement on Asotin County’s website at www.co.asotin.wa.us Wednesday afternoon.