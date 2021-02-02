Asotin County chides reopening plan

ASOTIN — The latest COVID-19 reopening plan unveiled by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has left some Asotin County officials scratching their heads.
Seven counties in western Washington began easing their mandated COVID-19 restrictions Monday, but the eastern side of the state remains stalled in Phase 1 lockdown conditions.
Asotin County officials said being lumped into a region with Spokane is detrimental to smaller, rural counties on the east side. The eastern region also includes neighboring Garfield and Whitman counties, along with Lincoln, Adams, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said he would prefer to not be regionalized so local health districts can have control over the communities they serve. If regionalization is inevitable, Shinn could envision being linked with Whitman and Garfield counties, but not urban areas.
“We have nothing in common with Spokane,” Shinn said. “I think this is all part of proposed legislation at the state level to lump counties into regions with 250,000 people or more. As you can imagine, we’re not real thrilled with the proposed law. We’re also not getting steady communication from the state’s Department of Health, and I have heard other counties are in the same boat.”
Since early January, Washington’s 39 counties have been grouped and evaluated by region to determine which business and recreational activities are permitted. Under the latest plan, the regions must meet certain criteria in three of four metrics before moving to a phase with fewer restrictions. Those benchmarks include:
A decrease in the 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 people.
A decrease in the 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people.
Less than 90 percent occupancy of ICU beds, averaged over seven days.
Fewer than 10 percent positivity rate for COVID-19 tests, averaged over seven days.
Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said most of the smaller counties are on the verge of meeting the standards, and the current approach “feels unfair to rural counties.”
“We’re not happy we were put in the same group with Spokane,” Woodbury said. “It takes out local control. We dislike the one-size-fits-all regulations.”
Woodbury said Asotin County wants to follow the rules and keep the community safe, “but we also want to get things open.”
The pandemic restrictions have taken a toll on the mental health of residents and the economy, and damaged many small businesses, he said.
Asotin County has good working relationships with Dr. Bob Lutz, the county’s chief medical officer, the school districts, Tri-State Memorial Hospital and other community partners, Woodbury said.
“I believe we could’ve worked together at the local level and opened some businesses up sooner in a safe manner,” he said. “It’s been a tough go.”
At the last Board of Health meeting, Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman took over as the new chairperson, and Asotin City Councilor Lori Loseth was elected vice chairwoman.
Whitman said all officials can do at this point is follow the state’s guidelines and continue advocating for residents to stay home when they are sick, wear masks in public, practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands.
“I really believe if you broke our county out of the eastern region, we’d be in Phase 2,” Whitman said. “Unfortunately, we’re in Phase 1, and there’s not much we can do about it.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.