Birthday parties and other group events could affect whether Asotin County schools offer in-person classes this fall, or move to more of a hybrid or online model.
That’s because parties and group activities have been a common theme in recent cases of the coronavirus.
Asotin County reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 37 since the pandemic began. Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury noted that 13 of those cases — more than a third — have been reported in just the last week.
“Almost all of the cases can be traced back to parties and sporting events,” he said. “There have been a ton of birthday parties. I don’t want to say people aren’t paying attention, but they aren’t as concerned about being in groups as we would hope.”
Given the county’s small population, Woodbury said, 13 new cases in a week translates into an infection rate of 57 per 100,000 in population. And based on the state guidance for safe school reopening, that puts Asotin County “smack in the middle of the moderate risk category,” he said.
In-person or hybrid classes, which combine in-person instruction with online or video teaching, are encouraged for areas with low virus transmission rates.
By contrast, areas that report 25 to 75 new cases per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks are in the moderate risk category. For those schools, the state recommends they follow a distance learning model, and “strongly recommends canceling or postponing all in-person extracurricular activities.”
What that means, Woodbury said, is that “the people who are getting infected could seriously impact how school is held here in the next few weeks.”
“If the case count continues the way it’s going, it will change what Clarkston and Asotin can do,” he said. “There’s nothing they can do but dial things back.”
Woodbury said he knows some of the people who have been infected recently, and doesn’t think they’ve been blasé about safety protocols. They just let their guards down at the wrong time.
“Masking and social distancing makes a difference,” he said. “A lot of people are good part of the time; they work in places with strict mask requirements and follow (that guidance). But then they go to parties or events on the weekend and don’t wear their masks.”
Given how contagious this coronavirus is, Woodbury said, “I wouldn’t encourage anyone to go to a birthday party with people outside of their own household. This thing can just blow up so fast.”
That was the case Thursday throughout southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
The region as a whole reported 24 new cases of the virus, one of its largest one-day jumps since the pandemic began. Over the past week, 95 new cases have been reported, an increase of 23 percent.
Besides the five new cases in Asotin County, Whitman County reported one new case Thursday, for a total of 127.
Latah County reported nine new cases, for a total of 125. Nez Perce County had six new cases, while Lewis County — which reported its first case of the virus Wednesday — added three more.
Idaho as a whole reported 498 new cases Thursday, for a total of 26,631. That’s up 14 percent, or 3,232, in the past week.
Washington reported 65,339 total cases, up 637 for the day and 4,422, or 7 percent, for the week.
