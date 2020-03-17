Asotin County cancels fair, rodeo

ASOTIN — The Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo have been added to the ever-growing list of cancellations aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.
County officials made the announcement Monday night at their regular board meeting. About 25 people were in the audience, including fair board members, 4-H supporters and high school students.
“It breaks our hearts to do it,” Commissioner Brian Shinn said, “but the earliest fair in the state of Washington is canceled.”
Most of the folks seemed braced for the news, in light of recent school closures and emergency declarations from Gov. Jay Inslee and President Donald Trump. The late April event typically draws large crowds, which goes against the state guidelines.
Warren Benner, of Asotin, said members of the livestock committee are working on solutions to help kids sell their animals and make enough money to pay their feed bills.
“Because the fair is canceled, we have a lot of parents who are going to panic,” Benner said. “We have the capabilities to help. Stay calm. We will put our heads together and come up with a plan. We want to make sure these kids stay safe and get them the help they need to sell their animals.”
The fair board will meet with the county’s legal counsel to figure out how to return sponsorship money and cancel contracts with entertainers, stock providers and the carnival company.
Kim Belanger, 4-H coordinator, plans to work with county officials on a message that will be shared with families during this unprecedented turn of events. The WSU extension office likely will be flooded with calls in the coming days and weeks, she said.
“I want to alleviate any panic that happens and offer reassurance,” Belanger said. “My job is to advocate for my 4-H family, and I want to make sure I share factual information with them.”
The governor’s proclamation calls for cancellation of any gathering over 50 people, officials said, but that number could go as low as 10 as the virus guidelines change, officials said.
“We are doing what the governor and health department has directed us to do,” Shinn said.
A 2020 Census kickoff event scheduled for Thursday has also been canceled, he said.
In addition, Asotin County and the city of Clarkston both declared emergencies Monday. Garfield County made a similar move last week.
Shinn said many businesses and families will suffer greatly because of all of the COVID-19 closures, which now includes a multitude of venues. Declaring an emergency offers the possibility of some relief through federal funds.
“We’re going to do everything we can to soften the blow, but it’s going to hurt,” Shinn said. “As someone who owned a business for 40 years, I can only imagine the pain they’re going through.”
Mayor Monika Lawrence said the city declared a state of emergency, in part, because it allows government entities to “bypass a lot of red tape” when ordering supplies and responding to a crisis.
“We also closed City Hall because our staff is not able to work from home,” Lawrence said. “We have a drop box outside for bills and online payment options. We’re still answering the phones, but City Hall is closed for the foreseeable future.”
Commissioner Chris Seubert said county department heads met earlier in the day and discussed ways to limit contact with the public while still offering services. The county is working on personnel policies to address COVID-19 absences, and officials will likely be following the guidance of the Clarkston School District to assist with child care solutions for employees who have kids in grades K-6.
Social distancing, hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces and staying home were strongly recommended by every official in attendance.
“We encourage you not to hoard,” Lawrence said. “People are buying way too much toilet paper and even food they will probably never use or eat. I would encourage everyone to think about the next person who comes in the store. Leave something on the shelf for them.”
Mark Janowski, emergency management coordinator, and Brady Woodbury, administrator of Asotin County Public Health District, said COVID-19 information has been coming at a rapid pace over the past few days.
“The only thing constant right now is everything is changing constantly,” Janowski said.
Woodbury said Washington restaurants need to be shut down, but they can still offer food to go. The Clarkston Golf and Country Club can’t serve meals inside the clubhouse, but people can continue to golf, he said.
The infection can be deadly to the elderly and someone with underlying medical conditions, Woodbury said. Kids may not have any symptoms and still be carriers of COVID-19, he said.
“We are trying to prevent the spread of this virus,” Woodbury said. “Your grandma and grandpa probably miss you, but the best thing you can do right now is send them electronic messages or letters.”
Lawrence advised people to minimize their exposure to the virus and follow the guidelines.
“We have a great community, and everyone is really generous,” Lawrence said. “I think we can get through this. We don’t have a lot of choices right now, and we have to do the best we can.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.