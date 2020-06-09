ASOTIN — Asotin County officials are applying for a Phase 3 variance that would allow gatherings of 50 or fewer people in Clarkston and Asotin.
On Monday morning, the public health board and Asotin County commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with the request in hopes the state will grant the new COVID-19 status later this week. The city of Clarkston agreed to send a letter of support at its meeting later in the evening.
If approved, Phase 3 allows restaurants to operate at 75 percent capacity and bars at 25 percent. Retail stores, libraries, museums and government buildings could open to the public, and public pools would be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the county qualifies for the variance because no new cases have been reported in recent weeks and all of the protocols and requirements have been met.
“Our county is ready to be open,” Seubert said, “and all of the entities are on board.”
Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, of Spokane, told the Lewiston Tribune he supports the Phase 3 status for Asotin County. However, the change doesn’t mean people should quit adhering to COVID-19 safety measures.
Although the county hasn’t been hit hard by coronavirus, residents still need to be careful, he said.
Lutz said he strongly encourages people to wear facial coverings when social distancing is not possible and to continue practicing good hygiene and other precautions. Going into crowded places still carries a risk, he said, because many people could be carrying the virus with no symptoms. “If I’m wearing a mask, I’m protecting you,” Lutz said. “If you are wearing a mask, you’re protecting me, and all of us should be protecting each other. It’s a selfless act.”
Gov. Jay Inslee outlined four phases for the reopening process. Garfield County, which has not had any confirmed COVID-19 cases, has been granted Phase 3 status, along with Whitman County.
Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence, who also is chairwoman of the Asotin County Board of Health, said the local economy has been greatly affected by business closures, and Phase 3 will allow increased capacity and more openings. Her letter will be delivered to state officials today.
“We have been diligent in following state guidelines in Asotin County, and we have met the requirements for moving to Phase 3,” Lawrence wrote.
“We recognize the significant public health concerns of COVID-19,” she wrote. “We will continue to advocate for sensible measures to help mitigate those health impacts on our community. We encourage sheltering for the most vulnerable population, and we encourage following safety protocols of social distancing and wearing face coverings when in public.”
Seubert said he is hoping the state responds as soon as Wednesday.
