Members of a state medical advisory committee have asked Idaho Gov. Brad Little to impose a statewide mask mandate, saying it’s the best way to avoid a “crisis” in hospital capacity because of the rising number of coronavirus cases.
The 11 medical professionals who signed the letter are part of Idaho’s Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which developed the state’s Crisis Standards of Care guidelines.
The guidelines essentially spell out how medical care should be rationed, in the event hospitals and/or health care providers become overwhelmed with patients.
“Unfortunately, our systems are being overwhelmed,” the letter states. Certain parts of Idaho “are experiencing limitations in their ability to continue to handle the upsurge in (COVID-19) cases. … A statewide masking requirement, combined with the other social distancing measures and limitations on group gatherings, is our only hope of avoiding disaster.”
Absent a mask mandate, the letter suggests, “we fear the nightmare scenario we had to design in our crisis plan will come to fruition.”
News of the committee’s request, which was first reported by the Idaho Falls Post Register, comes as north central Idaho, the state and nation as a whole are reporting record or near-record numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District, for example, reported 113 new cases of the virus Thursday, including a record-tying 76 new cases in Nez Perce County.
The region has recorded 467 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. That’s 40 percent higher than any previous full week since the pandemic began.
Nez Perce County accounts for 255 of the new cases. The 76 cases reported Thursday ties the record — set Monday — for most new cases in a single day. It brings the county total to 1,178, including 24 deaths.
Latah County reported another 18 cases Thursday. Clearwater County had 10 more, while Idaho and Lewis counties had six and three, respectively.
The Lewiston School District also reported 11 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 92. Half of those cases are still considered active.
The recent surge has resulted in a steady rise in hospitalizations. According to the latest figures, the district’s four hospitals are now treating an average of 8.7 people per day with COVID-like symptoms — up from 1.4 the first week of October.
Idaho as a whole reported 1,265 more COVID-19 cases Thursday. That’s down slightly from Wednesday’s record 1,290 cases, but it brings the statewide total to 69,579 — up nearly 10 percent, or 6,833 cases, in the past week alone. There have also been 671 deaths.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is now 53.2 per 100,000 population, compared to 27.2 nationally, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
While that’s up from 50 a week ago, Idaho has dropped from having the sixth-highest to 11th-highest infection rate in the nation, because of ongoing outbreaks in other states.
The United States reported a record 106,537 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the latest data available. According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, no other nation in the world is currently reporting more than 50,000 new daily cases.
Worldwide, however, more than 685,000 new cases were reported Wednesday. That’s 20 percent higher than any previous daily total since the pandemic began. There were also a record 11,447 deaths, up 16 percent from the previous high.
A total of 48.54 million COVID-19 cases and 1.23 million COVID-related deaths have now been reported around the world, according to the Johns Hopkins data. The United States, with 4.2 percent of the world population, accounts for 20 percent of the world cases and 19 percent of the deaths.
Washington also set a new record for daily caseload Thursday. It’s now reporting a total of 112,550 cases and 2,431 deaths, up 1,070 cases and 15 deaths for the day, respectively.
Nevertheless, Washington’s seven-day rolling average of 12.8 new cases per 100,000 population remains among the lowest in the nation.
In southeastern Washington, Asotin County reported 10 new cases, Garfield County had two more cases and Whitman County reported nine additional cases.
In other COVID-related news:
Syringa Hospital and Clinics is now offering same-day COVID-19 testing at their Grangeville location, for patients who who symptoms of the virus.
The prescription-only test is designed for use on individuals suspected by their health care provider of having COVID-19. It should be used within three to seven days of the onset of symptoms. Test results should be available in a single day, down from three to five days for other testing options.
Patients who show symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to visit Syringa’s Sick Clinic, at 711 W. North St., across the street from the Primary Care Clinic. The staff there will answer questions and determine whether the individual qualifies for the new test.
Moscow City Hall will be closed today to undergo cleaning after two city employees tested positive for COVID-19.
City Hall employees will work from home while the facility is being cleaned. To reach an employee, call (208) 883-7000.
