Officials say blood donations are especialy needed during the coronavirus crisis, as the need for blood does not go away, but out of health concerns fewer individuals have been donating.
Several opportunities to donate are listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
The American Red Cross office is at 508 Thain Road. People are asked to call in advance to make an appointment to donate so staff members can make arrangements to keep people at a safe social distance. More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.
Scheduled drives this month include:
1:30-5:30 p.m. next Monday and April 20 and 27, Lewiston Red Cross, 508 Thain Road Lewiston.
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 17, Lewiston Red Cross.
MOSCOW — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1016 S. Mountainview Road.
PULLMAN — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 NE Orchard Drive.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14, Best Western University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road.
MOSCOW — 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. April 22, St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St.
PALOUSE — 12:15-6 p.m. April 28, Palouse Community Center, 220 Main St.
GRANGEVILLE — Noon to 6 p.m. April 30, Grangeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Blvd.
———
All donors for Vitalant must schedule an appointment and can do so at vitalant.org. Vitalant will be performing prescreening at all blood drives and will check individual’s temperatures and observe for signs and symptoms.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st Street. Additional information is available at (877) 258-4825. The Lewiston center is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays and closed Saturday and Sunday.
Mobile Vitalant blood drives this month include:
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and April 13, Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center multipurpose room, 1724 E. F St.
GRANGEVILLE — Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Syringa Hospital ambulance barn/garage, 607 W. Main St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, radiology department, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
OROFINO — 2:15-6 p.m. April 13, Orofino Health Clinic, 322-330 W. Hospital Drive.
12:30-6 p.m. April 29, All Saints Catholic School, 3326 14th St., Lewiston.
MOSCOW — 12:30-6 p.m. April 30, Palouse Prairie Charter School, Powers Ave.