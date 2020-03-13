The college basketball landscape was thrown into such disarray by concerns about the coronavirus Thursday that few officials on the Palouse were talking much about spring football drills.
But presumably they’re in danger of being canceled along with so many other events.
University of Idaho officials plan to meet today to discuss the ramifications of the fast-spreading virus, and a Washington State spokesman said more clarity is expected at that school today as well.
The Cougars, under new coach Nick Rolovich, are scheduled to begin spring football workouts March 27 and stage their Crimson and Gray scrimmage April 25. Paul Petrino’s Idaho team is slated to open drills March 30 and play their Silver and Gold scrimmage April 17.
One reason plans are so vague is many school officials are at the sites of postseason tournaments in basketball and other winter sports, all of which were halted in their tracks.
The Pac-12 and Big Sky conferences, in addition to canceling all events involving winter sports, announced they have suspended competitions in spring sports until further notice. It’s unclear how that affects team practices.
Also up in the air is the fate of Pro Day football testing that had been set for the two Palouse schools in a few weeks. Several NFL teams also pulled scouts and coaches off the road and suspended travel.