No criminal and civil jury trials will be held in Idaho until at least Jan. 4 because of the ever-increasing risk of COVID-19 in the state.
Idaho Supreme Court Justice Roger Burdick issued an order Monday canceling all jury trials in the state. Criminal jury trials had been postponed in the 2nd District through Nov. 27 because of COVID-19.
Civil jury trials, which were supposed to resume in the state Dec. 1, will be put off until the beginning of 2021 because of Burdick’s order Monday.
“Since the recording of statewide case counts in Idaho began on March 13, 2020, there have been only nine days with case counts over 1,000,” Burdick wrote in his order. “All nine days have occurred since October 23, 2020.”
When criminal jury trials were allowed to resume in the state Sept. 14 through Sunday, COVID-19 cases in Idaho have increased 335 percent, Burdick said.
“The virus is easily transmitted, especially in group settings, and it is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to protect public health and safety as well as safeguard the ability of Idaho’s healthcare professionals to manage the recent increase in cases,” Burdick wrote.
On Sept. 10, 91 percent of Idaho counties had COVID-19 rates low enough to commence jury trials. As of Friday, only 5 percent of Idaho counties had low enough rates to hold jury trials, Burdick said.
Burdick said the Supreme Court “strongly encourages robust participation in alternative dispute resolution procedures including the use of senior judges which can be furnished without cost to the parties by the Idaho Supreme Court until December 31, 2020.”