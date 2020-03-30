At a time when worship services and other social gatherings have been restricted because of COVID-19, some church leaders are getting creative about how to stay in touch with their flocks and preach the good news.
Cody Stauffer, pastor of the Lewiston First United Methodist Church and the Clarkston United Methodist Church, said technology has allowed his congregations to stay in touch with one another and maintain their spiritual fellowship.
“We’re doing our Sunday morning worship online using Facebook Live, and we also record and post it on YouTube,” Stauffer said.
In addition, the churches have online prayer services Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. via Zoom teleconferencing.
“We do about 30 minutes of gathering and do some liturgical prayer, some open prayer time where we share requests and check in on each other and see how things are going,” Stauffer said.
This usually includes a question of the day where people are asked about things such as what they’re looking forward to. The prayer services also include hymn singing. Stauffer said his wife plays guitar and leads hymn sing-alongs. Lyrics are projected online for people to read.
“We’re able to do that and ... people, if they are at home, can sing along a little bit. And any liturgy we use that day, people can recite it at home.”
Serving communion through telecommunication is a problem, and some churches are skipping the sacrament altogether for the time being.
Stauffer said his churches usually have communion services on the first Sunday of the month. Recently, the bishop of the Pacific Northwest Conference of Methodist churches released guidance on how that service can continue, even while people are staying at home.
“During this time we might be able to participate in communion by consecrating the elements (online), and while people are there, they can go to their cupboard and get out bread, grape juice or wine and we will consecrate it,” Stauffer said.
Although the practice is unusual, “desperate times call for desperate measures,” he said. “In our conference we’re OK to do that at this time.”
Being stuck at home has been a difficulty for many people, Stauffer said. But it has also opened avenues of service for others who may have been looking for a way to help.
“There are definitely some people who feel a little more isolated right now, and they’re a little bit harder to connect with portions of the church population. Not all are online,” he said. “So we’re trying to come up with ways to connect with them in both congregations.”
Stauffer said people have stepped up to volunteer to call and check on people who may be isolated.
“Just to see if there’s anything they can do and see how they’re doing. Let them know somebody is praying for them, so there’s some bit of connection.”
He said some people who were never involved in church activities before are now offering their help to drive others to appointments, deliver groceries and run other errands.
And the crisis has prompted churches to re-imagine how to reach out to the public through online classes and prayer services.
“I’ve heard from a number of churches that this pandemic has forced them into the internet age,” Stauffer said. “A blessing in disguise.”
