BOISE — A group of conservative Idaho lawmakers held a press briefing at the Statehouse this morning to discuss a list of about 25 specific bills or issues they want to focus on this session.
“”We're here to present the Idaho conservative agenda for 2021,” said Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg. “It's a list of items we think are very important for us to do for Idaho families and Idaho businesses this year. These are items we (conservatives) have general consensus on.”
The press conference took place about three hours before Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to deliver his State of the State Address.
The conservative agenda includes repealing the sales tax on food, protecting First Amendment rights during emergencies, “re-evaluating traditional schools and wasteful spending,” greater “accountability and responsibility” in higher education, giving the Legislature the ability to call itself back into session, an unspecified “business bill of rights,” placing restrictions on facial recognition and artificial intelligence technologies, strengthening self-defense and “stand your ground” statutes, and ensuring that people can't be forced to take vaccines.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said one of her top priorities will be to rescind the governor's coronavirus emergency declaration.
“I hope we can have a resolution introduced this week to end the emergency immediately,” Scott said. “That's what I'm looking forward to most.”
Nate said about 30 legislators are backing the conservative agenda. The supporters include Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow; Lewiston Reps. Mike Kingsley and Aaron von Ehlinger; Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins; and Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.