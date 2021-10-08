developing
Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement today indicating she has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Yesterday, despite being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19," McMorris Rodgers said. "My symptoms are mild and I am quarantining at home and following CDC and local health guidelines. My offices in Spokane, Walla Walla, Colville, and Washington, D.C., remain open and are continuing to work for the people of Eastern Washington."
In her statement, the congresswoman encouraged everyone who hasn't already to get vaccinated.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region