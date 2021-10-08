Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement today indicating she has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Yesterday, despite being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19," McMorris Rodgers said. "My symptoms are mild and I am quarantining at home and following CDC and local health guidelines. My offices in Spokane, Walla Walla, Colville, and Washington, D.C., remain open and are continuing to work for the people of Eastern Washington."
In her statement, the congresswoman encouraged everyone who hasn't already to get vaccinated.

