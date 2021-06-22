SAILINGEx-Clk racers find further glory

Former Clarkston residents John, Marc and Spencer VanderSchalie won five of six events to claim their second overall North American sailboat racing championship at Klamath Falls, Ore., on June 5-6.

The VanderSchalies, who now live in Wenatchee, raced to victory in the sailboat Kermit, which once carried them to many titles in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.

WRESTLINGBremer reigns in Turf War

In offseason wrestling, incoming Lewiston senior Tristan Bremer went undefeated without conceding a single point during the Turf War duals at the Utah Convention Center in Provo, Utah, on June 14-15.

Bremer dominated in both freestyle and Greco-Roman styles.

The 130-pounder is slated to compete in the USAW Nationals next month in Fargo, N.D.

SOCCERRapids make waves

The Hells Canyon Rapids 14-and-under girls’ soccer team swept to the Intermountain Champions Cup title in Missoula, Mont., earlier this month.

The Rapids held all four of their opponents for the tournament scoreless.

MARTIAL ARTSWarabay winners abound at home

Jonathan Morrow of Warabay Karate School won the men’s black belt kata and weapons competitions in the 2021 Friendship Open tournament held at the Lewiston High School gym on Saturday.

Pupil Rachel Gall swept three events at the girls’ 12-and-under level, while Roen Howlett was named Jr. Grand Champion in beginners’ kata.

Two-dozen Warabay members in all finished in the top three for at least one event. All Warabay placers are listed below.

Nathan Gall — 15-17-year-old Advanced Boys’ Kata, second place; Kumite, third; Weapons, third

Anton Arthur — 13-14-year-old Boys’ Intermediate/Advanced Kata, first place; Kumite, second

JC Morgenstern — 13-14-year-old Boys’ Intermediate/Advanced Kata,second place; Kumite, third; Weapons, second

Rachel Gall — 11-12-year-old Girls’ Novice/Intermediate Kata, first place; Kumite, first; 12-and-under Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, first

Jade Wilke — 11-12-year-old Girls’ Novice/Intermediate Kata, second place; Kumite, third

Makaela Everheart — 13-15-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, second place; Kumite, third

Jayden Henderson — 11-12-year-old Girls’ Novice/Intermediate Kata, third place

Roen Howlett — 9-10-year-old Girls’ Novice Kata, first place; 12-and-under Beginner weapons, second; Jr. Grand Champion, Beginner/Novice Kata

Brady Stricker — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kata, second place; Kumite, second

Kya Svancara — 8-and-under Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, third place; Kumite,second

Team Kata — Makaela Everheart, Jayden Henderson, Roen Howlett, third place

Jonathan Morrow — 18-34 Black Belt Kata, first place; Weapons, first

Alex Pfaff — 18-34 Black Belt Kata, second place

Haley Braae — 15-17-year-old Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Kumite, first place

Teagan Wilke — 13-15-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, first place; Kumite, second

Gavin Fisher — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kumite, third place

Parker Bagley — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kumite, first place

Gavin McDaniel — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kata, first place

Jessalyn Stauffer — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kata, third place

Teslin Lemke — 12-and-under Beginner Weapons, first place

Preston Kite — 9-10-year-old Beginner Kata, third place

Madeline Svancara — 8-and-under Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, second place

Rowan Squires — 8-and-under Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kumite, third place

Wrangell Lemke — 8-and-under Boys’ Beginner/Novice Kata, third

TRAPSHOOTINGMcCulley nabs overall crown

Wayne McCulley won the overall title in the 61st annual Father’s Day Shoot this past weekend at Nezperce Gun Club.

200 singles

Champion — Guy Johnson 199 (won coin flip vs. Wayne McCulley 190)

AA — Dan Thompson 195

A — Marvin Heimgartner 190

B — Aaron Ruckman 191

C — Jonathan Rosenau 188

D — Scott Kaschmitter 188

Lady — Holly Ledgerwood 188

Veteran — Jim Adams 197

Senior veteran — Wayne McCulley 199

Sub-junior — Bruce Bradley 197

New shooter — Amber Wemhoff 150

Preliminary handidcap

Champion — Bryce Ingram 96

Runner-up — Ike Greenfield 95

100 singles

AA champion — Steve Fox 100

Runner-up — Darel Holcomb 99

A — Mike Long 99

Runner-up — Larry Bunch 97

B — Roger Clouse 99

Runner-up — Shane Poxleitner 98

C — Jonathan Rosenau 96

Runner-up — Phillip Stevens 93

D — Colton Thompson 94.

Runner-up — Wayne Clouse 93

Lady — Margaret Kinzel 92

Veteran — Terry John 99

Senior veteran — Wayne McCulley 99

Sub-junior — Bruce Bradley

New shooter — Amber Wemhoff 64

Doubles

A — Wayne McCulley 93

B — Jim Adams 94

C — Jonathan Rosenau 88.

Parent-child

18-and-under — Levi and Bruce Bradley 194

19 and over — Guy and Brian Johnson 192

Husband and wife

Margaret and Dale Kinzel 188

Father’s Day Handicap

Champion — Bruce Bradley 97

Runner-up — Jonathan Wicks 95 (beat Jeff Kutsch 23-21 in shootoff)

High overall

Wayne McCulley 576/600

