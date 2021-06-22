SAILINGEx-Clk racers find further glory
Former Clarkston residents John, Marc and Spencer VanderSchalie won five of six events to claim their second overall North American sailboat racing championship at Klamath Falls, Ore., on June 5-6.
The VanderSchalies, who now live in Wenatchee, raced to victory in the sailboat Kermit, which once carried them to many titles in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.
WRESTLINGBremer reigns in Turf War
In offseason wrestling, incoming Lewiston senior Tristan Bremer went undefeated without conceding a single point during the Turf War duals at the Utah Convention Center in Provo, Utah, on June 14-15.
Bremer dominated in both freestyle and Greco-Roman styles.
The 130-pounder is slated to compete in the USAW Nationals next month in Fargo, N.D.
SOCCERRapids make waves
The Hells Canyon Rapids 14-and-under girls’ soccer team swept to the Intermountain Champions Cup title in Missoula, Mont., earlier this month.
The Rapids held all four of their opponents for the tournament scoreless.
MARTIAL ARTSWarabay winners abound at home
Jonathan Morrow of Warabay Karate School won the men’s black belt kata and weapons competitions in the 2021 Friendship Open tournament held at the Lewiston High School gym on Saturday.
Pupil Rachel Gall swept three events at the girls’ 12-and-under level, while Roen Howlett was named Jr. Grand Champion in beginners’ kata.
Two-dozen Warabay members in all finished in the top three for at least one event. All Warabay placers are listed below.
Nathan Gall — 15-17-year-old Advanced Boys’ Kata, second place; Kumite, third; Weapons, third
Anton Arthur — 13-14-year-old Boys’ Intermediate/Advanced Kata, first place; Kumite, second
JC Morgenstern — 13-14-year-old Boys’ Intermediate/Advanced Kata,second place; Kumite, third; Weapons, second
Rachel Gall — 11-12-year-old Girls’ Novice/Intermediate Kata, first place; Kumite, first; 12-and-under Intermediate/Advanced Weapons, first
Jade Wilke — 11-12-year-old Girls’ Novice/Intermediate Kata, second place; Kumite, third
Makaela Everheart — 13-15-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, second place; Kumite, third
Jayden Henderson — 11-12-year-old Girls’ Novice/Intermediate Kata, third place
Roen Howlett — 9-10-year-old Girls’ Novice Kata, first place; 12-and-under Beginner weapons, second; Jr. Grand Champion, Beginner/Novice Kata
Brady Stricker — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kata, second place; Kumite, second
Kya Svancara — 8-and-under Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, third place; Kumite,second
Team Kata — Makaela Everheart, Jayden Henderson, Roen Howlett, third place
Jonathan Morrow — 18-34 Black Belt Kata, first place; Weapons, first
Alex Pfaff — 18-34 Black Belt Kata, second place
Haley Braae — 15-17-year-old Girls’ Intermediate/Advanced Kumite, first place
Teagan Wilke — 13-15-year-old Beginner/Novice Kata, first place; Kumite, second
Gavin Fisher — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kumite, third place
Parker Bagley — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kumite, first place
Gavin McDaniel — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kata, first place
Jessalyn Stauffer — 11-13-year-old Beginner Kata, third place
Teslin Lemke — 12-and-under Beginner Weapons, first place
Preston Kite — 9-10-year-old Beginner Kata, third place
Madeline Svancara — 8-and-under Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kata, second place
Rowan Squires — 8-and-under Girls’ Beginner/Novice Kumite, third place
Wrangell Lemke — 8-and-under Boys’ Beginner/Novice Kata, third
TRAPSHOOTINGMcCulley nabs overall crown
Wayne McCulley won the overall title in the 61st annual Father’s Day Shoot this past weekend at Nezperce Gun Club.
200 singles
Champion — Guy Johnson 199 (won coin flip vs. Wayne McCulley 190)
AA — Dan Thompson 195
A — Marvin Heimgartner 190
B — Aaron Ruckman 191
C — Jonathan Rosenau 188
D — Scott Kaschmitter 188
Lady — Holly Ledgerwood 188
Veteran — Jim Adams 197
Senior veteran — Wayne McCulley 199
Sub-junior — Bruce Bradley 197
New shooter — Amber Wemhoff 150
Preliminary handidcap
Champion — Bryce Ingram 96
Runner-up — Ike Greenfield 95
100 singles
AA champion — Steve Fox 100
Runner-up — Darel Holcomb 99
A — Mike Long 99
Runner-up — Larry Bunch 97
B — Roger Clouse 99
Runner-up — Shane Poxleitner 98
C — Jonathan Rosenau 96
Runner-up — Phillip Stevens 93
D — Colton Thompson 94.
Runner-up — Wayne Clouse 93
Lady — Margaret Kinzel 92
Veteran — Terry John 99
Senior veteran — Wayne McCulley 99
Sub-junior — Bruce Bradley
New shooter — Amber Wemhoff 64
Doubles
A — Wayne McCulley 93
B — Jim Adams 94
C — Jonathan Rosenau 88.
Parent-child
18-and-under — Levi and Bruce Bradley 194
19 and over — Guy and Brian Johnson 192
Husband and wife
Margaret and Dale Kinzel 188
Father’s Day Handicap
Champion — Bruce Bradley 97
Runner-up — Jonathan Wicks 95 (beat Jeff Kutsch 23-21 in shootoff)
High overall
Wayne McCulley 576/600