Editor’s note: This is the second part of a travel journal entry published last month about a trip to Ukraine that Jeanne Keatts, of Clarkston, took with her son, Ken Keatts, in 1992. That story can be found online at lmtribune.com by clicking on the “Special Pubs” tab and selecting the May edition of Golden Times.
Quaint, quaint, quaint! I wish I had adequate words to describe the villages and towns I have seen in the last two days. The town of Yalta has about 18,000 people, but the area referred to as Yalta covers 44 miles of sea coast, and the whole area consisting of two towns and about 30 villages has a total population of 160,000. Being a small-town person, I felt at home.
The land rises sharply from the sea to the Crimean Mountain peaks at 3,000 feet. On the inland side of the mountains are the plains, or steppes, which are largescale agricultural areas. As we flew over them, there were large flat rectangular fields laid out side by side for as far as we could see. The climate of the steppes is much different than the mild climate on the seaward side of the mountains. The balmy Mediterranean-type weather allows tropical plants to flourish, and the hills are green with pine and deciduous trees. They claim here that pine trees have health-giving properties and this air is recommended for those with tuberculosis and respiratory problems. The area between the shore and the high, steep part of the mountains abounds with orchards, vineyards and gardens. On the same latitude as southern France (and southeastern Washington), excellent wines are produced locally, although locals tell us the best are all exported.
We arrived in Yalta on Saturday evening and, although the hotel is lovely, it has no air conditioning. The rooms all face the sea. We left the patio door open hoping the breeze from the sea would cool us off. During the night, a wind storm came up. At 5 a.m., I got up to close the door and walked out onto the balcony. The stars were very large and luminously bright. The sky looked like black velvet, and the stars felt much closer than at home. Before we went to bed, the Milky Way had been visible; now it was gone. Orion shone brightly before me as I faced southeast. It seems that Orion is always north at home. How can this be?
It continued to blow all day Sunday. When we went swimming in the sea, the waves really crashed in, whipped up by the wind. The beaches here are pebble beaches rather than sand. The pebbles are stones averaging 1½ inches to 2½ inches. Each wave rolls and tumbles them about, creating a distinctive sound with the ebb and flow. I found these rocks impossible to walk on with my bare feet and wore tennis shoes. When we got out, we had rocks inside our shoes, swimsuits and pockets.
This hotel, very lovely and well designed, was formerly a Communist Party convalescent or rest home. This term doesn’t mean an old folks’ home; it means literally a place to go for rest and recreation. It has a ballroom, movie theater, billiards room, barber/beauty shop and a variety of health services, such as medical, dental, massage, etc. Most of these are included with the room rate. Of course, I took advantage of the massage (twice, in fact). The masseuse told Ken I really needed it, as I had “sick vertebrae.” I wonder which one of several she was referring to?
Monday, Ken and I went swimming before breakfast, had a massage, used the sauna and had lunch before our afternoon tour of the summer palace of Nicholas II. It was built in 1912 and last used by the imperial family in 1914 before they were overthrown in 1917. The palace, built in the Italian Renaissance style, consisted of 58 rooms for the family of four daughters and one son. We saw, of course, the room where Stalin, Churchill and Roosevelt held their famous Yalta Conference at the end of World War II. And we wound through narrow cobblestone streets lined with ancient cottages until we came to Anton Chekhov’s house.
Our trip to the airport at Simferopol, about 60 miles from Yalta, took an hour and a half. We passed through a rural area with many old cottages, each with an abundantly producing garden. It reminded me of pictures of England from 1850.
We are now in Baku — a city of 2 million southeast of Yalta on the Caspian Sea. Azerbaijan, primarily a desert, is as rich in oil as Kuwait, and oil is the primary industry here. You can see oil derricks in every direction, but most of them are old and need to be torn down. The primary oil source is now below the sea. The Caspian Sea has so much oil floating on the surface, it will burn if you toss a lighted match in it.
Keatts is a retired Clarkston businesswoman who ran an accounting office for many years. She loves to travel and has agreed to share excerpts from notes sent to loved ones detailing her adventures with Golden Times readers.