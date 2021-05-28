Calling him a threat to society, Second District Court Judge Gregory FitzMaurice sentenced Cole Marcell to life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 30 years today for the murder of Sarah Warden, of Clarkston, in 2018.
Marcell, 26, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to the murder more than a year ago. During sentencing at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, Marcell’s attorneys asked FitzMaurice to impose a shorter fixed portion of the sentence and to consider as mitigating factors the defendant’s traumatic childhood and their theory that the state wrongly named him as the ring leader in Warden’s murder. Two other people were convicted of lesser charges in the case.
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman dismissed the arguments for leniency, urged for a sentence of 40 years to life and asked FitzMaurice to think about Warden.
“She was a mother, she was a sister, she was a daughter, she was a person who didn’t deserve any of this and she died in a very horrific way.”
Last year, Gabriel Mattingly was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for concealing the killing and Amanda M.D. Jones was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.