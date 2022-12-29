Clyde Ewing

Clyde Ewing

 August Frank

Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole this afternoon following his first-degree murder conviction in the death of Samuel Johns.

Ewing was sentenced by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. Ewing was charged and convicted in the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021, along with his son, Demetri Ewing, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you