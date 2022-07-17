Chance Brumley was toastmaster for the club’s July 7 meeting.
Tom Eier was the sole speaker and his speech was titled “Mate Chante America’s Dugout Canoe.” He was evaluated by Pete Gertonson.
Kent Barnett led table topics and doubled as invocation/timer. Vic Racicot was general evaluator. Gertonson was grammarian and word of the day was “condign.”
Racicot won best table topics.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Lewis-Clark Valley Lions Club
There were eight members present at the club’s June 8 meeting with President Sean Marcellus presiding
Marcellus has talked to two roofers about the flat roof portion of our building, and an estimated 1,000 glasses recently were packed along with about 100 soft cases.
Members also discussed details for the Monster Truck event for which the club was parking cars.
Marcellus modeled a Lions Club vest he purchased online and had the LC Valley Lions logo added. The club still is new vests.
Members also discussed setting up for Lewiston Roundup parking Sept. 18. Members will paint the post holes before and the flags, cones, and signs will be set up the morning of the event.
Members were reminded all dues were needed by July 1, and were told the club’s annual paperwork for property taxes is being completed.
Marcellus has talked with several area financial advisers and a representative from each company is scheduling a meeting with club members.
Jeanne Laws will bring a copy of the newest eyeglasses application and glasses purchase guidelines to the next meeting. Residents can pick up applications at both libraries, Area Agency, Community Action Partnership, Snake River Clinic and Shopko Optical.
Donna Konen reported another round of Lewis Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation grants are available for larger amounts.