We’re willing to bet there’s some broccoli in your crisper right now. Before you steam or roast it, check out this fresh crop of recipes, which take America’s go-to vegetable from default to beyond delicious.
———
Smoky, crispy kismet happens when you give broccoli a blast of high heat in the oven. Lightly charred pieces mingle with caramelized lemon slices and rich melted Gouda on a pie that could more than hold its own at the little Neapolitan place in town. Look for smooth, thin-skinned lemons for the topping; thicker skins with more pith tend to be very bitter.
BROCCOLI, LEMONAND GOUDA PIZZA
¾ teaspoon active dry yeast (not rapid rise; from a ¼-ounce envelope)
¾ cup warm water (110 degrees)
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1 cup unbleached bread flour
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 cups small broccoli florets (from 1 small head)
12 paper-thin lemon slices (from 2 lemons)
4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2 ounces Gouda, grated (½ cup)
2 teaspoons tender fresh rosemary leaves
1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated (¼ cup)
Whisk yeast into warm water; let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add both flours and 1½ teaspoons salt; stir until a dough forms, then turn out onto a clean work surface. Knead, dusting with flour as needed, until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Return to bowl and cover with plastic wrap; let stand 30 minutes. Transfer to refrigerator and let rise overnight (or at room temperature until it doubles in size, 1 to 2 hours).
Preheat oven to 500 degrees, with a pizza stone or upside-down baking sheet on a rack in lower third. Lightly dust work surface with flour; turn dough out. Divide in two and form each piece into a ball. Cover with plastic wrap; let stand 30 minutes to warm slightly and relax gluten. Meanwhile, toss broccoli with lemon slices and oil; season with salt and pepper.
Starting in center of one ball of dough, use both hands to stretch outward, rotating occasionally. Gradually work toward edges, leaving a 1-inch border of undisturbed dough, until stretched to an approximately 9-inch round. Place on a parchment-lined pizza peel, a thin wooden cutting board or another upside-down baking sheet.
Season dough with salt and pepper; drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with half of broccoli mixture. Top with half of Gouda and half of rosemary. With one quick forward-and-back jerking motion, slide pizza on parchment from peel onto stone in oven.
Bake until crust is puffed and golden brown in places and set on bottom, and broccoli is cooked and charred in places, 13 to 15 minutes. Transfer pizza on parchment to a wire rack; let cool 5 minutes. Sprinkle with half of Parmigiano. Repeat with second dough ball and remaining ingredients.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes, plus proofing; makes 2 to 4 servings.
———
To turn a bunch of florets into a fantastic starter, give them a quick dip in our light, bubbly batter. (Rice flour is the secret to long-lasting crispness.)
Drop in a few sage leaves and pepperoncini, and fry it all until crackly and golden. Then pair it up with a zippy dipping sauce of vinegar, garlic, salt and pepperoncini brine, and rush the fritto misto from pot to table pronto — it’s best served blow-on-it-first hot.
BROCCOLI FRITTO MISTO
Vegetable oil, for frying (about 1½ quarts)
10 pepperoncini, plus ¼ cup brine (from a 15-ounce jar)
2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
2 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced (1 tablespoon)
Kosher salt
1 cup white rice flour (such as Bob’s Red Mill), plus more for coating (about ¼ cup)
½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 cup club soda or seltzer, plus more as needed
½ cup dry white wine, such as sauvignon blanc
1 bunch Broccolini, trimmed
½ small head broccoli (4 ounces), stems peeled, cut into long florets
10 fresh sage leaves or small sprigs
Fill a large, deep, heavy pot with 2 inches oil (about 6 cups). Place over medium heat; clip a deep-fry thermometer to pot and heat oil to 350 degrees.
Cut a slit in side of each pepperoncini; squeeze out excess liquid. Pat very dry. Stir together pepperoncini brine, vinegar, garlic and ¼ teaspoon salt.
Whisk together both flours, baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt. Whisk in 1 cup club soda and wine. (Batter should have the texture of thin honey.) Working with a few pieces at a time to avoid crowding pan, toss Broccolini in rice flour, then dip in batter, turning to coat. Transfer to pot and fry until crisp and golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a wire rack set over a baking sheet; season with salt.
Thin batter with more club soda until it has the consistency of heavy cream. Repeat step 3 frying instructions with broccoli, then with pepperoncini and sage. Serve with pepperoncini dipping sauce.
Active/total time: 40 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
With sparky accents, classic faves can taste brand-new. Mounds of spinach take creamy broccoli soup in a deep and vibrant direction; top it with store-bought pretzel nuggets and tangy creme fraiche. This can be made up to a day ahead; add the spinach and puree just before serving.
CREAMY BROCCOLI-AND-SPINACH SOUP
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 leeks (about 1 pound), white and light-green parts only, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise, well washed, and drained (2 cups)
3 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
1 small head broccoli (about 12 ounces), stems peeled and cut into ¼-inch coins, head cut into bite-size florets
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
5 ounces baby spinach, stems removed (6 packed cups)
1/3 cup creme fraiche and pretzel nuggets, for serving (optional)
Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add leeks and garlic; cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Stir in mustard, then flour; cook until mixture has a slightly nutty aroma, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in broth until combined. Add broccoli stems; season with salt and pepper, increase heat to high and bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Add broccoli florets; reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, until broccoli is tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in spinach. Cook 1 minute more; remove from heat.
Working in batches, puree soup in a blender. Return to pot and reheat over medium-low. Whisk creme fraiche with 1 tablespoon water. Serve soup, drizzled with creme fraiche mixture and garnished with pretzels.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 35 minutes; makes 4 to 6 servings.