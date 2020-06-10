PULLMAN — Washington State University’s Eggert Family Organic Farm will hold weekly public produce sales every Friday afternoon from 3-6 p.m. and continuing through October.
Following Washington State and WSU guidelines, the farm stand will have the following changes to ensure staff and customer safety.
Customers will be required to maintain 6 feet of distance between other customers and the farm staff. Safety cones will be in place to provide guidance.
Staff will wear masks. Customers are encouraged to wear masks.
Only one customer will be allowed to approach the sales table at a time.
Produce will be pre-bagged. Staff will bag into new shopping bags. No used shopping bags allowed at this time.
Customers will not be allowed to handle produce before a sale is completed.
Bathrooms and all farm buildings will be closed to customers.
Produce available will include carrots, kale, chard, salad greens, rhubarb, microgreens, and assorted plants.
Proceeds from sales go back into the farm, which provides WSU students a place for hands-on learning of organic farming practices. The farm along Animal Science Road directly behind the Grizzly Bear Center.
Cash, check or credit cards are accepted, and cards are preferred.