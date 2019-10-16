The 2019 Fall Gardening Series will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 and Nov 7 in the lecture hall on the Clarkston campus of Walla Walla Community College.
The first class is titled “Improving Soil Health in Your Garden” and it will be taught by Lynne Carpenter-Boggs, a professor in the Washington State University Department of Crop and Soil Sciences. The focus of this class will be the role of soil pH, organic matter, soil nutrients and microbes in having a healthy garden soil. The latest research on soil health will also be discussed.
The second class is called “Growing Tree Fruit in the Lewis-Clark Valley” and Deb Pehrson, manager of the WSU Tukey Orchard, will lead the class. It will give an overview of tree fruits that can be grown in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, pruning techniques for new and established trees, and basic disease/insect management.
Cost is $7 per class, or $12 for both classes. Those wishing to attend are asked to register by Tuesday by calling the WSU Asotin County Extension Office at (509) 243-2009. Information also is availableonline at extension.wsu.edu/asotin/upcoming-events-and-workshops.
The classes are sponsored by the WSU/Asotin County Master Gardener program.