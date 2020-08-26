Your starter kit for dinner all week: roast chicken.
Prep a bird or two on Sunday (or buy rotisserie in a pinch), get shredding and add the meat to vegetable soup, baked gnocchi and broccolini or an enchilada-inspired pizza. That’s a plan to cluck about.
BASIC ROAST CHICKEN
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Rub one or two 4- to 4½-pound whole chickens with extra-virgin olive oil; season generously inside and out with kosher salt. Tie legs together; tuck wing tips beneath body.
Roast on a rimmed baking sheet until a thermometer inserted in thighs reads 165 degrees, approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Let stand at least 10 minutes; serve.
CHICKEN-AND-GNOCCHI BAKE WITH BROCCOLINI
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon minced garlic (from 3 cloves)
3 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
2¼ cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 heads Broccolini (about 9 ounces total), cut into 2-inch pieces (4 cups)
14 ounces fresh or frozen gnocchi
1½ cups torn cooked chicken (preferably dark meat)
3 ounces Gruyère, grated (1 cup)
2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated (½ cup)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add flour; cook 30 seconds, then whisk in broth. Bring to a boil and cook 1 minute. Add Broccolini, cover and cook 2 minutes. Uncover and add gnocchi; cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in chicken, Gruyère and ¼ cup Parmigiano. Season with salt and pepper.
Divide mixture among four 12-ounce baking dishes (or transfer to one large baking dish or ovenproof skillet). Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup Parmigiano. Bake until bubbly in center and golden brown on top, about 15 minutes (20, if baked in one dish). Let stand at least 15 minutes before serving.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 1 hour; makes 4 servings.
CHEESY CHICKEN-AND-CORN PIZZA
Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
1 pound pizza dough, room temperature
1 cup torn cooked chicken (preferably dark meat)
¼ cup spicy tomatillo salsa, such as Frontera, plus more for serving
¼ cup sour cream, plus more for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 ounces Monterey Jack, grated (1 cup)
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
1 cup corn kernels (from 1 to 2 ears)
½ cup thinly sliced scallions (from 2)
Preheat oven to 475 degrees with a rack in lower third. Brush a 12-inch ovenproof skillet with oil. Place dough in skillet; turn to coat. Press evenly into bottom of skillet, leaving a ½-inch border undisturbed. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand until soft and puffy, about 20 minutes.
Toss chicken with salsa and sour cream; season with salt and pepper. Layer ingredients onto dough in this order: cheese, chicken mixture, cilantro, corn, scallions. Drizzle with oil; season with salt and pepper. Bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 25 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Slice and serve, sprinkled with more cilantro and topped with more salsa and dollops of sour cream.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes; makes 4 servings.
SWEET-AND-SOUR CHICKEN-NOODLE BOWL
1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus 3 tablespoons fresh juice (from 1 to 2 limes)
2 tablespoons sweet chile sauce, such as Mae Ploy
2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro, plus whole leaves for serving
Kosher salt
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 cup each shredded cabbage and carrots, or 2 cups store-bought coleslaw mix
2 mini cucumbers, thinly sliced (1 cup)
10 ounces rice vermicelli
1½ cups sliced cooked chicken (preferably breast meat)
Chopped roasted peanuts and sliced red or green serrano chiles, for serving
Whisk together lime zest and juice, chile sauce, ginger, cilantro and ½ teaspoon salt. Whisk in oil. Toss cabbage, carrots and cucumbers with ¼ cup dressing; let stand at least 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook noodles in boiling water until al dente (about 4 minutes); drain. Rinse under cold water, then drain again. Toss with ¼ cup dressing. Serve noodles topped with cabbage salad and chicken. Drizzle with more dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts, chiles and cilantro leaves.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 30 minutes; makes 4 servings.
SUMMERY CHICKEN-AND-RICE SOUP
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 small onion, minced (¾ cup)
1 tablespoon minced garlic (from 3 cloves)
1 celery stalk, diced (½ cup)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
¼ cup jasmine or other white rice, rinsed and drained
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 summer squashes, such as zucchini or yellow squash, or a combination (1 pound), cut into a ½-inch dice (3 cups) (see note)
2½ cups packed torn hardy greens, such as Swiss-chard leaves or escarole
1½ cups shredded cooked chicken (mix of light and dark meat)
Grated Pecorino Romano and thinly sliced basil, for serving
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high until shimmering. Add onion, garlic and celery; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, 4 minutes. Add rice and broth; bring to a boil. Add squashes and return to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in greens; simmer until all vegetables are very tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in chicken and heat through, about 2 minutes; season to taste. Serve, drizzled with oil and sprinkled with cheese and basil.
NOTE: For more vegetable variety, replace one cup of the squash with diced green beans or fennel.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 4 servings.
