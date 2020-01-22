Aromatic and satisfying, classic beef stew always hits home on cold nights.
In our recipe, seared meat simmers with tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and dry red wine, and fire-roasted tomatoes bring subtle smokiness.
Get cozy with this rendition, or consider two tasty twists on the tradition, that follow the main recipe.
———
Beef chuck is the choice cut for this recipe because of its marbling; the fat imbues the broth with a buttery taste as it melts. Go with grass-fed, which is incredibly savory.
Classic Beef Stew
2 pounds beef chuck (preferably grass-fed), cut into 2-inch pieces
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Unbleached all-purpose flour, for dusting
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
10 ounces frozen pearl onions, thawed, drained and patted dry
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
¾ cup dry red wine, such as cabernet sauvignon
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 can (14.5 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes
4 carrots (8 ounces), peeled and cut into 1½-inch pieces
3 Yukon Gold potatoes (1 pound), peeled and cut into 1½-inch pieces
1 cup frozen peas (optional)
Chopped fresh parsley leaves, for serving
Brown the beef: Generously season beef chuck with salt and pepper. Dust with flour and shake off excess. Heat a Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot (which will maintain even heat and prevent burning) over medium-high, and swirl in 2 tablespoons oil. Add half of beef in a single layer and cook, turning a few times, until browned in places, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate, leaving the flavorful fat in pot. Brown remaining beef; transfer to plate. Working in batches helps each piece form a crust all around; they’ll steam if they’re packed tightly together.
Simmer it slowly: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Swirl remaining 1 tablespoon oil into pot, still over medium-high heat. Cook onions until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Add tomato paste; cook until caramelized, 1 minute, to tease out its sweet, earthy essence. Add Worcestershire sauce for umami and wine for subtle acidity; boil until mostly evaporated. Return beef and any accumulated juices to pot with broth and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Cover and transfer to oven. Cook 1½ hours; the protein will soften as the aromatics suffuse it with flavor.
Finish with vegetables: Stir carrots and potatoes into stew (adding them now ensures they won’t turn mushy). Cover and continue cooking in oven until beef is fork-tender and vegetables are easily pierced with the tip of a knife, about 1 hour. Stir in peas; return to oven for 5 minutes more, just to heat through. Serve, topped with parsley.
Stir the pot
Swap in just a few vegetables and spices, and you have two distinct new dishes.
———
Red bell pepper amplifies the chile in berbere seasoning, a warming blend that also has paprika, ginger and garlic.
NORTH AFRICAN BEEF STEW: Replace pearl onions with 1 chopped red onion and 1 chopped red bell pepper. Add 2 teaspoons berbere seasoning (such as McCormick) with the tomato paste in step 2. Omit diced tomatoes and potatoes, increase broth to 3½ cups, and swap out peas for a 15.5-ounce can of chickpeas (drained and rinsed). Garnish with fresh mint leaves in place of parsley, and serve over couscous, if desired.
———
Sans tomato paste, this version is brothier than the original. Leeks, thyme and white wine play up the freshness.
LIGHT AND BRIGHT BEEF STEW: Use 2 chopped and rinsed leeks (white and light-green parts only) instead of pearl onions. Cook 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves with the leeks in step 2, replace the red wine with dry white wine, and stir in peeled and chopped parsnips and sweet potatoes instead of carrots and Yukon Golds in step 3. Omit tomato paste, tomatoes and peas; increase broth to 3½ cups. Garnish with fresh dill.
Save it for later
This stew lasts two days in the refrigerator and can be frozen for up to three months. Let it cool completely before freezing in an airtight container. Reheat in a covered saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally.
Sullivan and Lofts write for Martha Stewart Living Online/Meredith Corporation. Additional recipes and tips may be found at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.