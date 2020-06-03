Volunteers with the county Extension Master Gardeners programs will conduct online diagnosis of plant problems this growing season. Their traditional yearly free plant clinics are on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members in Asotin and Nez Perce counties can still get free help with their garden and landscape problems, according to a news release.
Asotin County residents may submit questions by email to Janice Reed, office manager, by emailing Janice.reed@wsu.edu, or calling (509) 243-2009. In emails, residents should include details about the problem as well as photos, and include a phone number where a master gardener can reach them to ask further questions if necessary. Additional information and clinic forms also are available online at extension.wsu.edu/asotin/master-gardeners/diagnosis-clinics/.
Nez Perce County residents may contact Mary Busch, Extension horiculture associate, by emailing mbusch@uidaho.edu with questions or by calling (208) 799-3096 or (208) 790-3958. In emails, residents should include name, telephone number(s), mailing address, physical address if different than mailing and email address.
Residents also may go online to www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/nez-perce, click on “Horticulture & Gardening,” then choose the proper “Plant, Insect, or Soil Sample” submission form. That form may be printed, filled out, scanned and sent by email.
It is possible the offices may be opened later in the year for in-person plant clinics, according to the news release, and additional information will be provided in that event.