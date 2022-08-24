When I see the markets filled with summer vegetables, I can’t wait to make them into a salad. To turn this salad into a vegetarian salad supper, I added some black beans, edamame and avocado. You can add your own combination of vegetables, using this recipe as a guide for the amounts needed. I use fresh oregano to add extra flavor to bought oil-and-vinegar dressing.

Corn kernels from corn on the cob are used for the salad. Just husk the corn and stand the cob on end in a bowl. Using a sharp knife, cut downward as close to the base as possible Continue cutting the kernels all around the cob.

