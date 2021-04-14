Every April, Martha Stewart gets busy harvesting the asparagus she grows on her farm and enjoying it in a range of delicious dishes. She shares three new recipes that celebrate the vegetable’s flavor and versatility.
When I started the vegetable garden in Westport, Conn., at Turkey Hill, the first things I planted were berries, rhubarb and asparagus. Each of these perennial garden favorites takes two to three years to mature and produce, so it was imperative to plant them right away.
Produce they did, and I was convinced that every garden, large or small, should make room for these wonderful plants.
Today, my asparagus garden in Bedford, N.Y., is quite large and very productive. Four long rows start sprouting green and purple stalks in April, and continue through most of May.
Steamed, boiled, grilled, roasted — asparagus can be used in so many ways. Sometimes I just eat a giant mound of the fat green spears with hollandaise for dinner. If I forget to pick them for a few days and they sprout up too tall, I use the top 8 inches and tips as my vegetable, and the long stalks for a soup. I try never to waste any of this precious vegetable, which is low in calories and very rich in vitamins and minerals, like vitamin K (important for strong bones) and folate (for DNA and red blood cell development).
Sarah Carey, Martha Stewart Living’s editorial director of food, and I spent a day cooking up recipes for this column, and these were our favorites to share. Each is simple and flavorful. Keep in mind that the asparagus should be impeccably fresh and the spears approximately the same size, and that they should be cooked just enough that the entire stalk is of the same tenderness. Please do not overcook them! When serving spears whole, cut them all to the same length. If the stems are more than inch thick, pare off 2 to 3 inches of the bottom skin with a vegetable peeler. The asparagus will be as beautiful to look at as it is delicious to eat.
A high-powered blender should create a smooth texture, but you can pass the soup through a sieve to remove any fibers.
CREAMY ASPARAGUS SOUP
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups thinly sliced leeks, white and light-green parts only, well washed and patted dry (from 2)
¾ cup thinly sliced shallot
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
3 to 4 cups vegetable broth (homemade or low-sodium store-bought; see additional recipe)
Crème fraîche, for serving
In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add leeks and shallot; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add asparagus and 3 cups broth; bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until asparagus is very tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.
Working in batches (don’t fill it more than halfway), purée asparagus in a blender until very smooth, 1 to 2 minutes a batch, thinning with more broth if necessary. Transfer to cleaned pan, and heat until steaming. Whisk crème fraîche with a little water until it has the consistency of heavy cream. Spoon some on top of each serving, swirling with a toothpick, if desired.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 35 minutes; makes 4 servings.
ASPARAGUS WITH BLENDER HOLLANDAISE
1½ sticks unsalted butter
2 large egg yolks, room temperature
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 pound jumbo asparagus, trimmed, bottom halves peeled
Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat; let cool about 5 minutes. Put egg yolks in a blender. With motor running, gradually add butter. Add lemon juice and cayenne; season with salt and pepper. (Sauce should be thick but fluid enough to drizzle from a spoon, and should form a pool, not a mound. If too thick, thin with warm water.) Season to taste with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Sauce is best used immediately, but can be stored in a thermos about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring 1 inch salted water to a boil in a large straight-sided skillet. Add asparagus, in batches if needed to avoid crowding. Cook until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes; drain. Serve warm or room temperature, with sauce.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 20 minutes; makes 4 servings.
PASTA ALFREDO WITH LEMON AND ASPARAGUS
3 large egg yolks
1 cup heavy cream
2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated (1¼ cups), plus more for serving
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus more for serving (optional), and 1 tablespoon fresh juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
12 ounces linguine
1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut on the diagonal into 1-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
In a bowl, whisk together egg yolks, cream, cheese, lemon zest, ½ teaspoon salt and teaspoon pepper to combine.
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta 2 minutes less than per package instructions. Add asparagus; cook until bright green and tender, about 2 minutes more. Reserve ½ cup pasta water; drain. Return pasta and asparagus to pot along with egg mixture. Toss until well combined, adding a few tablespoons of pasta water at a time until sauce coats pasta.
Add lemon juice; season to taste. Serve immediately, with more cheese, pepper and lemon zest.
Active/total time: 35 minutes; makes 4 servings.
LIGHT VEGETABLE STOCK
1 large or 2 small leeks, light- and dark-green parts only
1 large carrot, scrubbed and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 celery stalk, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 cup good-quality vegetable broth, such as Aneto, or water
Combine all ingredients with 4 cups water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, 30 minutes. Strain and discard solids; let cool completely. Stock can be refrigerated in an airtight container for as long as 3 days, or frozen for as long as 3 months.
Active time: 5 minutes; total time: 35 minutes, plus cooling; makes about 4 cups.
