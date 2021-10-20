Try making a tasty granola at home

Some granola recipes are too sweet, while others don’t bind into those super-satisfying clusters.
A different approach solves for these snafus, and allows for improvisation: You can swap in any nuts, seeds or dried fruit you have handy, and adjust so yours is higher in protein or lower in sugar. Squirrel away a new favorite today.
BASIC GRANOLA
4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
2 cups chopped nuts, seeds or a combination, such as almonds, pistachios and walnuts and pumpkin, sunflower and flax seeds
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ cup packed light-brown sugar
cup honey or pure maple syrup
cup vegetable or extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup dried fruit, such as cherries, cranberries, or chopped apricots
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. In a large heatproof bowl, combine oats, nuts and seeds, salt and cinnamon.
Bring brown sugar, honey and oil to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Pour over oat mixture; stir to combine. Spread in an even layer on prepared sheet.
Bake, stirring every 15 minutes, until golden and crisp, 40 to 55 minutes. Let cool completely. Stir in fruit. Store in an airtight container for as long as 2 weeks.
ADD EARTHY NUTTINESS: Replace half the oats with toasted buckwheat groats.
PACK IN PROTEIN (AND LESS SUGAR): For lasting energy, use just cup brown sugar; fold in 1 whisked egg white and ¾ cup unsweetened flaked coconut (for flavor) before spreading onto sheet.
For a speedy transfer, break up big chunks with a spatula, pinch and lift opposite ends of the parchment and funnel the granola into a jar.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 1 hour, plus cooling; makes about 7 cups.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.