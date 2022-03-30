For one-pan meals with a side of sizzle, flick on the broiler.
Soy-glazed salmon cooks in five minutes flat, chicken thighs get a kick from a yogurt-lime marinade and sirloin steak shares a skillet with spinach and tender onions.
BROILED SALMON WITH VEGGIES AND SCALLION RICE
4 skin-on salmon fillets (each 5 ounces), preferably wild Alaskan
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons light-brown sugar
2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar, plus more for rice
2 bell peppers, cut lengthwise into 1½-inch-thick strips
1 bunch thick asparagus (12 ounces), trimmed
8 ounces cremini or button mushrooms, halved
1 bunch scallions (about 8), trimmed
3 tablespoons vegetable oil, such as safflower
Cooked rice and toasted sesame seeds, for serving
1. Preheat broiler on high with a rack 8 inches below element. Season fish in a dish with salt and pepper. Whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar and vinegar; spoon half of mixture over fish. Let stand 10 minutes, turning a few times. Meanwhile, on a rimmed baking sheet, toss peppers, asparagus, mushrooms and scallions with remaining soy mixture and oil; season.
2. Spread vegetables into a single layer and broil until tender and golden brown in places, 8 to 10 minutes. Nestle in fish, skin-sides up, and continue broiling until skins are crisp and fish is just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Chop scallions and stir half into cooked rice; season with vinegar. Serve fish over rice with vegetables, any accumulated juices, remaining scallions and sesame seeds.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 25 minutes; makes 4 servings.
SIRLOIN STEAK WITH SPINACH AND ONIONS
1¼ pounds top sirloin steak, room temperature
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
cup mixed marinated pitted olives, chopped
¼ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes (from about 8)
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
¼ cup white balsamic vinegar, divided
1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 large bunch spinach (10 ounces), thick stems removed
Lightly toasted crusty bread and butter, for serving (optional)
1. Preheat broiler on high with a large ovenproof cast-iron skillet on a rack 4 inches below element. Season steak with salt and pepper; let stand 10 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together olives, sun-dried tomatoes and 1 tablespoon each oil and vinegar.
2. Swirl 1 tablespoon oil into hot skillet. Add steak and broil until browned (do not flip), 6 to 7 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board; loosely cover to keep warm. Combine onion and 2 tablespoons oil in skillet; season. Broil, stirring a few times, until tender and golden brown in places, 10 to 12 minutes. Add 3 tablespoons vinegar; broil until mostly evaporated, about 1 minute.
3. Remove skillet from broiler. Toss spinach with onion in skillet, a few handfuls at a time, until just wilted; season. Slice steak and serve with spinach and onion, olive relish and bread and butter.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 40 minutes; makes 4 servings.
YOGURT-MARINATED CHICKEN AND CHICKPEAS
½ cup plain Greek yogurt, plus more for serving
2 teaspoons grated lime zest, plus ¼ cup fresh juice, divided
1 tablespoon ras el hanout (Moroccan spice blend), divided
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 pound total)
4 carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch-thick matchsticks
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling
1 can (15.5 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
Cooked couscous and chopped cilantro, for serving
1. Preheat broiler on high with a rack 8 inches below element. Stir together yogurt, lime zest, 2 tablespoons lime juice and 2 teaspoons ras el hanout; season with salt and pepper. Season chicken; add to yogurt mixture. Let stand 20 minutes. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss carrots with 2 tablespoons oil; season. Broil 5 minutes. Toss chickpeas with 1 tablespoon oil and remaining 1 teaspoon ras el hanout; season. Add to sheet along with chicken.
2. Broil, flipping chicken once, until just cooked through and carrots are tender, 8 to 10 minutes a side. Toss onion with remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice and 1 tablespoon oil; season. Stir a handful of cilantro into couscous. Serve chicken, chickpeas and carrots over couscous with pickled onion, yogurt, more cilantro and a drizzle of oil.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 4 servings.
CRISPY LEMON-PARMESAN EGGPLANT
¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
1½ ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated (½ cup)
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons fresh juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 large eggplant (about 1¾ pounds), cut lengthwise into 4 planks
2 teaspoons smoked paprika, plus more for sprinkling
¼ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
5 ounces arugula
1. Preheat broiler on high with a rack 8 inches below element. Combine panko, cheese and lemon zest; season with salt and pepper. Stir in 2 tablespoons oil to evenly coat. On a rimmed baking sheet, brush eggplant evenly with 2 tablespoons oil; season. Broil, flipping once, until eggplant is tender and golden brown on both sides, about 10 minutes a side. Top evenly with panko mixture (about cup on each plank) and broil until panko turns crisp and golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, paprika and remaining ¼ cup oil; stir in mint and season. Drizzle about half of dressing over eggplant. Squeeze tomatoes over bowl to release juices, then drop them into dressing and toss with arugula to evenly coat. Serve over eggplant, sprinkled with more paprika.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 30 minutes; makes 4 servings.
