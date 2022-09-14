To combat home-schooling horrors, just don’t do it

It doesn’t make sense to home school a child if there are major discipline problems.

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q: Ever since toddlerhood, we have had significant behavior problems with our 6-year-old son — defiance and general disrespect, mostly. We have tried various disciplinary approaches with little to no positive results.

The latest problem involves the fact that I home-school him. Although he was not a problem in private school kindergarten last year — obedient, responsible, achieving — he is not the least bit motivated to work under my direction. The curriculum is on his level and the materials come highly recommended by other home-schooling moms.

Tags

Recommended for you