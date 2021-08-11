If you’re swimming in ripe peaches, plums and berries right now, make a glorious fruit dessert while the sun shines.
These simple recipes put the season’s stars front and center, and leave plenty of time for you to while away the afternoon.
Start with a tart
When you stumble upon specialty plums like mirabelles or greengages, or have a basket of red or black ones or even pluots, a puff pastry crust is all the canvas you need to make this showpiece. It’s just a combo of rolled pastry and sliced fruit, held together by a bit of sugar, cornstarch and a squeeze of lemon.
Store-bought puff pastry is a fast option (there’s also a painless recipe available with the online version of this story, if that appeals). Once it’s flattened and the fruit fanned across it like playing cards, be sure to let it bake fully — get that crust to a deep gold, the fruit caramelized — to, um, plumb its rich potential.
———
If you are using store-bought pastry and you have only 14 ounces or a pound, it will fit best in an 8- by 12-inch baking pan. You may not need all of the fruit.
PLUM TART
Unbleached all-purpose flour, for dusting
14 to 16 ounces store-bought frozen puff pastry, thawed; or ½ recipe rough puff pastry (see recipe with this story online)
1 pound plums (about 5), pitted and cut into ½-inch wedges (3 cups)
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a 9½- by 13½-inch rimmed baking sheet (quarter sheet pan) with parchment, leaving a 2-inch overhang on long sides. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to an approximately 14½- by 11½-inch rectangle, about ¼ inch thick. Trim edges so you’re left with a 14- by 11-inch rectangle. Fit into sheet (dough should come all the way up sides without an overhang). Freeze 15 minutes.
Stir together fruit, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice and salt; arrange mixture in tart shell, in a single, slightly overlapping layer (if using a variety of colors of fruit, arrange by color if desired). Bake 15 minutes, then reduce temperature to 375 degrees and continue baking, rotating sheet twice, until fruit is bubbling and pastry is puffed and cooked through, 1 hour to 1 hour, 15 minutes. If pastry is browning too quickly, tent with foil; if middle puffs up during baking, remove sheet from oven, use scissors to snip a little hole in puffed-up spot, and return to oven. Let cool completely in sheet on a wire rack. Use parchment overhangs to remove before cutting into pieces to serve. Tart can be stored at room temperature, covered loosely with foil, as long as 1 day.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 55 minutes, plus cooling; makes 9 to 12 servings.
Come full circle
Roasting or preserving fruit can intensify its flavor, but sometimes the best thing to do with ripe berries is leave them alone.
Here, a gluten-free almond crust cradles dark-chocolate mousse to form a dramatic backdrop for bright raspberries. The crust bakes first; then the mousse is poured in and chilled until set — you can do this a couple of days ahead.
Just before serving, arrange the berries in concentric circles and dust the top with powdered sugar. And if you spot good blackberries or golden raspberries at the farmers market instead? Go right ahead.
Too hot to hit preheat? That’s OK; you don’t have to bake this crust. The flavor won’t be as nutty and the crust will be slightly softer, but it will still taste wonderful.
CHOCOLATE-MOUSSE TART WITH FRESH BERRIES
Crust
½ cup unsalted roasted almonds
¼ cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup finely ground almond flour
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling
3 large egg yolks
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
4 ounces semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped (about 1 heaping cup)
¾ cup heavy cream
12 ounces raspberries, golden raspberries or blackberries (about 3 cups)
Powdered sugar, for dusting (optional)
CRUST: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a food processor, combine almonds, granulated sugar, cornstarch and salt; process until almonds are finely ground. Add almond flour and pulse to combine. Add butter and process until evenly moistened. Press mixture evenly into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Refrigerate until firm, about 15 minutes. Bake, rotating once, until golden brown and set, about 20 minutes. (Check halfway through; if crust is sinking into pan, remove from oven and press back up sides with the back of a measuring cup.) Let cool completely on a wire rack.
FILLING: Meanwhile, in a heatproof bowl set over (but not in) a pot of simmering water, whisk together egg yolks, granulated sugar and salt until sugar has dissolved (mixture should feel warm to the touch and not grainy when rubbed between fingers). Add chocolate; whisk until smooth and melted. Remove bowl from pot and let cool 10 minutes. Beat cream until medium-stiff peaks form. Whisk one-third of whipped cream into chocolate mixture until lightened and no streaks remain. Gently but thoroughly fold in remaining whipped cream.
Pour mixture into cooled crust, spreading in an even layer with an offset spatula. Refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours or, covered with plastic wrap, up to 2 days. When ready to serve, arrange berries in concentric circles atop tart and dust with powdered sugar.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 1 hour, plus chilling; makes 8 to 10 servings.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.
ROUGH PUFF PASTRY
3¾ cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
2¼ teaspoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon sugar
1 pound (4 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into ¼-inch slices
½ cup cold heavy cream
½ cup ice-cold water
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and sugar. Using a pastry blender or your fingers, cut butter into flour mixture until it’s in small lumps, about ½ inch in size.
Stir together cream and water; stir into flour mixture with a fork to form a ragged dough. (There should be some small bits of dry flour in bowl; do not overmix.) Turn out onto a flour-dusted work surface. With a bench scraper, shape dough (it will barely be holding together) into a rectangle. Using a rolling pin, press slightly to compact and form.
Roll dough, dusting surface with flour and scraping bits of butter off rolling pin as needed, into a 16- by 9-inch rectangle, using bench scraper to keep corners square and to move dough when needed. Using a dry pastry brush, brush off excess flour. With a short side facing you, use bench scraper to lift and fold dough into thirds, like a business letter (bottom edge up to center, then top edge down). This completes the first turn (the more turns you complete, the easier it gets); repeat rolling and folding process once more, then wrap in plastic and refrigerate until cold, at least 30 minutes. Repeat rolling, folding and chilling process 4 more times, for a total of 6 turns, always starting each with opening to the right. By final turn, dough should be very smooth, with no lumps of butter visible (depending on how quickly you work, you may be able to do more than two turns at once; if dough becomes too elastic or too warm to work with, refrigerate until firm). After final turn, roll out dough 1 inch thick. Cut into two pieces. Wrap each in plastic and chill until ready to use, at least 1 hour and as long as 2 days (or freeze as long as 1 month; defrost in refrigerator 1 day before using).
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 3 hours; makes about 2 pounds, 8 ounces.