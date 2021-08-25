Tiers of happiness

This treat may stand tall, but you can whip it up in short order.
Simply whisk mascarpone and heavy cream into glossy peaks, soak store-bought ladyfingers in a quick caramel and layer both with sliced fresh strawberries.
Drumroll, please: introducing tiramisu’s enchanting summery sister.
STRAWBERRIES-AND-CREAM STACK CAKE
1 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus ¼ cup fresh juice (from 1 to 2 lemons)
8 ounces mascarpone
2 cups heavy cream
½ cup powdered sugar
Pinch of fine sea or kosher salt
30 ladyfingers (from two 7-ounce packages)
1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced, plus more halved or whole strawberries for decorating (optional)
Combine granulated sugar and 3 tablespoons water in a small saucepan. Cover and bring to a boil over medium-high heat; continue boiling, covered, until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Uncover and continue boiling, swirling pan gently as color develops at edges of pan, until sugar turns medium amber and fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes more. Remove from heat; carefully add lemon zest and juice and ¼ cup cold water (add water all at once and pull hand away immediately; mixture will splatter and steam). Stir until smooth; if necessary, return pan to low heat to liquefy completely. Transfer to a heatproof bowl; let cool until slightly warm to the touch, about 30 minutes.
Whisk mascarpone, cream, powdered sugar and salt on medium-high speed to stiff peaks. Working one at a time, dip 10 ladyfingers in caramel, turning to fully coat and allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Spread a very thin layer of cream mixture on bottom of each dipped ladyfinger (to prevent sliding); arrange on a platter in a snug row. Dollop one-third of remaining cream mixture on top; spread to edges in an even layer. Top with one-third of strawberries in a single layer. Repeat dipping and layering twice more (skipping the thin layer of cream mixture on bottom of cookies for remaining layers). Cover loosely but fully and refrigerate at least 24 hours and for as long as 2 days. Top with more halved or whole berries. To serve, slice between each row of ladyfingers.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 55 minutes, plus chilling; makes 10 servings.
