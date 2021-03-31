This is an Indian-spice-inspired vegetarian dinner and it’s a one-pot meal. A pilaf is typically a rice dish that is cooked for about 20 minutes in stock with spices, vegetables and meat. For this quick dinner, I’ve shortened the time and work using microwaveable brown rice.
Toasted cashews add extra crunch and flavor. The recipe calls for green beans and carrots, but you can use any vegetables you have on hand or even frozen ones. Use this recipe as a blueprint for amounts and timing.
Hints:
Natural or raw walnuts, or pecans can be used instead of cashews.
Shopping list:
To buy: 1 small package raw or natural cashews, 1 package green beans, 1 bunch carrots, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 bottle cayenne, 1 bottle ground cinnamon, 1 package raisins, 1 package microwaveable brown rice and 1 carton vegetable broth.
Staples: olive oil, onion, salt
Countdown:
Toast cashews
Microwave rice
Microwave green beans and carrot
Make the pilaf.
CASHEW AND VEGETABLE PILAF
½ cup raw or natural cashews
2 cups green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 package microwave brown rice to make 1½ cups cooked
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sliced onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon turmeric
Pinch cayenne
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ cup raisins
1 cup vegetable broth
Salt
Toast cashews in a toaster oven or under the broiler for 1 minute or until golden. Watch to see they do not burn. Add green beans and carrots to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Microwave brown rice according to package instructions and measure 1½-cups. Save any remaining rice for another meal. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and saute 3 minutes. Add the garlic, turmeric, cayenne, cinnamon, raisins, green beans, carrots and chicken. Stir to combine ingredients. Add the rice and vegetable broth. Cook to absorb the liquid, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the cashews. Add salt to taste. Mix well.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 594 calories (37 percent from fat), 24.7 g fat (4.6 g saturated, 13.2 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 14.2 g protein, 86.9 g carbohydrates, 10.0 fiber,163 mg sodium.
Gassenheimer is an author of more than 30 cookbooks including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." She writes about food for Tribune News Service and may be contacted at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
