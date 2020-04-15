Mary Jo Furstenau of Lewiston flattered me from the opening line of her email: “Are you too young to remember all the Impossible Pie recipes?”
Answer: no.
Turns out Furstenau, during this time of staying at home, decided to dig out an old cookbook just as I did, and used Bisquick to whip up a cherry pie for her and her husband to share. It must have been good, because she also wrote, “Next time we get brave and go to the grocery store, I plan to get another box (of Bisquick).” I think more of Bisquick’s Impossible Pies are in their future.
She added she thinks the cookbook is a great one that includes a timeline in the front describing seven decades of the history of Betty Crocker’s Bisquick baking mix. I keep Bisquick on hand myself. It comes in handy for making chicken and dumplings, and I use to it make shortcake when I finally am able to pick enough strawberries in the summer.
In the interest of full disclosure, I have known Mary Jo almost since I started working at the Tribune. Her husband, Bill, worked in the Trib newsroom when I first started here, and retired a few years ago.
The recipe she chose to share is one of the most popular of the “Impossibles,” and many readers have probably either made it or tasted it. It sure sounds like it would make a good dinner one of these evenings.
Impossibly Easy Taco Pie
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped (½ cup)
1 envelope taco seasoning mix
1 4-ounce can chopped green chilies
½ cup Bisquick baking mix
1 cup milk
2 eggs
3/4 cup Monterey jack or cheddar cheese, shredded (3 ounces)
Salsa (optional)
Sour cream (optional)
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease pie plate, 9-by-1 ¼ inches. Cook beef and onion in 10-inch skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain. Stir in seasoning mix (dry). Spread mixture in pie plate. Top with chilies.
Stir Bisquick, milk and eggs until blended. Pour into pie plate.
Bake about 25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve with salsa and sour cream.
Tip: In additional to the salsa and sour cream, try serving this zesty pie with shredded lettuce, chopped jalapeno chilies and sliced green onions.
We want your recipes
Please send along a favorite recipe, and be sure to include some information about why this recipe is special to you, or why it gives you comfort to make it during this time. Be sure to include a phone number.
Photos are a wonderful addition, and I’d like to see some of you (and any kids who happened to help) with your finished dishes.
At this time, we can accept submissions only by email, so please send recipes and any photos to me at jdepaul@lmtribune.com.