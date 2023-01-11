This hearty, stick-to-your-ribs pasta sauce is among my eldest son Dan’s favorite dishes to make when he’s stuck all day indoors, and double-tasked with feeding a hungry crowd.

Simmered for hours on the stovetop, it’s both rich and filling, with three different kinds of meat — pork shoulder, Italian sausage and meatballs — adding a luxurious succulence and texture. Hot cherry pepper hoagie spread lends a spicy undertone that helps cut through the intense richness.

