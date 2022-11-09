This corn pudding steams in slow cooker

BC-COOKING-CORN-PUDDING-RECIPE-ART-NYT — Corn has always been an important crop for Native Americans, who cook it into porridges, breads and puddings. Over generations, various incarnations of corn pudding became especially popular in the South. In this version, fresh corn, scallions and jalapeño are held together by rich cornbread for a savory, sweet and spicy side that’s like a spoonbread crossed with a quick bread. (Tara Donne for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Anna Stockwell.) — ONLY FOR USE WITH ARTICLE SLUGGED — BC-COOKING-CORN-PUDDING-RECIPE-ART-NYT — OTHER USE PROHIBITED.
Corn has always been an important crop for Native Americans, who cook it into porridges, breads and puddings. Over generations, various incarnations of corn pudding became especially popular in the South.
In this version, fresh corn, scallions and jalapeño are held together by rich cornbread for a savory, sweet and spicy side that’s like a spoonbread crossed with a quick bread. While corn pudding is usually made in the oven, this slow-cooker version frees up your oven for other tasks.
As the bread steam-bakes, the edges get caramelized and firm, and the center becomes soft and delicate. It’s spoonable, not sliceable, and its rich texture is best served warm or at room temperature.
Jalapeños vary in heat level, so taste a tiny piece before deciding how much to add. To decrease the spice level, use one chile and remove the seeds and ribs before chopping it. To maximize the spice, leave the seeds in and use two.
Slow-Cooker Corn Pudding
Nonstick cooking spray or vegetable oil
1 cup whole milk
½ cup sour cream (4 ounces)
3 large eggs
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
ž cup all-purpose flour (3 ounces)
½ cup medium-grind cornmeal, preferably stone-ground (2.2 ounces)
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
2 teaspoons kosher salt
4 cups corn kernels, cut from 5 small ears or 2 (10-ounce) bags frozen corn, thawed
3 scallions, thinly sliced
1 to 2 jalapeños, stemmed and finely chopped
1 cup grated sharp cheddar (4 ounces)
Generously coat the interior of a 6- to 8-quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray or vegetable oil. In a large liquid measuring cup or bowl, whisk together the milk, sour cream, eggs, butter and oil until uniformly combined. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the corn, scallions and jalapeño, and stir to combine. Add the wet ingredients and the cheese, and fold until just combined.
Pour the mixture into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high until the pudding is browned and firm around the edges, and the center is puffed and just barely firm, about 2 hours and 30 minutes. Turn off the slow cooker and serve warm or room temperature directly from the crock.
Tip: You can replace the flour, cornmeal, sugar and baking powder with an 8.5-ounce box of Jiffy corn muffin mix. In this case, reduce the salt to 1½ teaspoons.