This corn pudding steams in slow cooker

 Tara Donne for The New York Times

Corn has always been an important crop for Native Americans, who cook it into porridges, breads and puddings. Over generations, various incarnations of corn pudding became especially popular in the South.

In this version, fresh corn, scallions and jalapeño are held together by rich cornbread for a savory, sweet and spicy side that’s like a spoonbread crossed with a quick bread. While corn pudding is usually made in the oven, this slow-cooker version frees up your oven for other tasks.

