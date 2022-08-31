Smash burgers are all the rage. They’re ground beef rolled into balls, and smashed with a burger press into thin patties. This creates a large surface for extra browning and flavor. The thin patties cook in 3 to 4 minutes.

For this recipe, you don’t need a special press. You can place the burgers between two sheets of parchment paper or plastic wrap and flatten them with the bottom of a frying pan or pot. They’re a perfect dinner to celebrate Labor Day weekend or for anytime you want a burger.

