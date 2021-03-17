A whiskey-based sauce over pork tenderloin cutlets is a perfect meal to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. “Water of life,” better known as whiskey, is believed to have been first distilled in Ireland. It is certainly very much a part of the Irish culture.
The balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts take only 2 minutes to make in the microwave.
WHISKEY MUSTARD-CRUSTED PORK
¾ pound pork tenderloin
2 teaspoons canola oil
½ cup whiskey
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 slices whole grain baguette
Remove visible fat from tenderloin and cut into 1-inch-thick slices. Flatten the slices with a meat bat or the bottom of a heavy skillet to about ¼ to ½-inch thick. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown 2 minutes, turn over and brown 2 more minutes. Remove to a plate and add the whiskey to the skillet. Bring to a boil, add water, sugar and mustard. Raise heat and cook stirring to make a smooth sauce, about 3 minutes. The sauce will thicken. Cook a little longer, if needed. Return pork to skillet and warm in sauce for a minute. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Serve the pork with the sauce spooned on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 534 calories (17 percent from fat), 9.9 g fat (1.8 g saturated, 5.0 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 40.9 g protein, 36.3 g carbohydrates, 2.3 fiber, 445 mg sodium.
BALSAMIC-GLAZED Brussels SPROUTS
2 cups Brussels sprouts, halved
2 teaspoons canola oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place Brussels sprouts in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Mix oil and vinegar together in a small bowl and add to the hot sprouts. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 85 calories (50 percent from fat), 4.8 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 2.9 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 3.0 g protein, 9.2 g carbohydrates, 3.3 fiber, 24 mg sodium.
Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer.
Gassenheimer is an author of more than 30 cookbooks including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." She writes about food for Tribune News Service and may be contacted at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
