Today is Friday, June 24, the 175th day of 2022. There are 190 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 24, 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.
Also on this date:
In 1940, France signed an armistice with Italy during World War II.
In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift.
In 1957, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Roth v. United States, ruled 6-3 that obscene materials were not protected by the First Amendment.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Fun fact
Barns are commonly red because rust was plentiful on farms and it killed fungi and mosses that might grow on barns, and it worked as effectively as a sealant. It turned the paint mixture red in color. When paint became more available, many people chose red paint for their barns in honor of tradition.
Fitness factoids
1. Drinking green tea can improve your working memory, which allows your brain to process multiple pieces of information at once.
2. Sitting 11 hours or more each day can lead to an earlier death.
3. The smell of sage can reduce sadness and anxiety.
Trending words
“Garrulous:” adjective; (GAIR-uh-lus). Definition: Chatty or excessively talkative; wordy.
Today’s birthdays
Rock singer Arthur Brown is 80. Actor Michele Lee is 80. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 79. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 78. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 77. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 75. Actor Peter Weller is 75. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 73. Actor Nancy Allen is 72. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 72. Actor Joe Penny is 66. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark) is 63. R&B/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 62. Actor Iain Glen is 61. Rock singer Curt Smith is 61. Actor Danielle Spencer is 57. Actor Sherry Stringfield is 55. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 52. Actor Carla Gallo is 47. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 45. Actor-producer Mindy Kaling is 43. Actor Minka Kelly is 42. Actor Vanessa Ray is 41. Actor Justin Hires is 37. Actor Candice Patton is 37. Singer Solange Knowles is 36. Actor Max Ehrich is 31. Actor Beanie Feldstein is 29.
