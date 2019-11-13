You don’t need anyone to tell you to slice up the extra turkey and tuck it in a roll with some cranberry sauce. But how about help turning Thanksgiving’s delicious leftovers into truly memorable weekend updates?
Morph mashed potatoes into a mimosa-worthy breakfast, or layer pie-pan scrapple in a sublime sundae, and enjoy another grateful spread.
PIE-SCREAM SUNDAE: Chop 1 slice of pie — any pie — into bite-size pieces. In a small glass or bowl, layer them with scoops of ice cream and crushed gingersnaps (or any cookie; chocolate or vanilla wafers are tasty too) or extra bits of pie crust. Serve pronto.
TURKEY BONE BROTH: Place the bones from your turkey (2 to 3 pounds), 1 quartered onion, 1 carrot, 1 celery stalk, 1 bay leaf, 6 parsley stems and ½ teaspoon black peppercorns in a multicooker. Add water to cover (10 to 12 cups); cook on low 8 hours. Strain; skim fat from top. Let cool completely; refrigerate in airtight containers up to 1 week, or freeze up to 6 months.
SHIRRED EGGS IN MASHED POTATOES: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Divide 1 cup mashed potatoes between two 6-ounce ramekins. Crack 1 large egg into each; place in a baking dish. Fill with enough hot water to come 1 inch up sides. Cover with parchment-lined foil. Bake until egg whites are set, 20 to 25 minutes. Uncover; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and freshly ground pepper; serve with toast points and chopped fresh chives.
TURKEY MELT WITH GRAVY MAYO: Preheat broiler, with a rack in top position. Whisk together 2 tablespoons chilled gravy, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise and ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard; season with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Place 1 slice toasted sourdough sandwich bread on a baking sheet; top with 1 tablespoon cranberry sauce, ¼ cup sliced turkey and 1 slice Swiss cheese. Spoon gravy mayo over top. Broil until puffed and golden, 2 minutes.
