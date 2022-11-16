Tamale pie is a crowd-pleaser

This recipe came to The Times in a 2006 magazine article about the 75th anniversary edition of The Joy of Cooking, the soup-to-nuts cookbook found on practically every home cook's shelf since its first publication in 1931.

 Michael Kraus for The New York Times

This recipe came to The Times in a 2006 magazine article about the 75th anniversary edition of “The Joy of Cooking,” the soup-to-nuts cookbook found on practically every home cook’s shelf since its first publication in 1931. Like many of the book’s beloved recipes, this dish is a crowd-pleasing, homespun classic that is incredibly simple to put together.

First, make a quick chili of beef, black beans, corn, green pepper and onion seasoned with chile power and cumin. Spread that in a baking dish, top with a simple cornbread batter and pop it into the oven. In about a half hour: tamale pie.

