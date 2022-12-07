Talk to friend about her behavior in relationship

A friend listens first and then helps their friend look for solutions using better judgment. So, begin by lending an ear, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

Q. My best friend and her partner just broke up and I’m doing my best to not take sides, but it’s difficult. I probably know more than I should and although I want to be supportive, I’m pretty disgusted by my friend’s behavior.

She wasn’t really fooling around, but she got caught up in a flirtation that split them up. Now I don’t know what to say to her when she whines about the breakup. I feel like it was her fault. What’s good ex-etiquette?

Tags

Recommended for you