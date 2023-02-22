Take steps for a more successful outcome in family court

Q. My ex is trying to rob me of time with my daughter and the court is supporting her. Why does she get more time with our daughter than me? I hate her and want nothing to do with her — and I told the judge that, too. I’m as fit to parent as she is, but the judge gave my ex more time. I think the judge is prejudiced. That doesn’t sound like good ex-etiquette to me.

A. A lot of things go into a custody decision and corresponding parenting plan. I can tell you my goal when I was working for the court system was to optimize both parents’ available time with their children. Things like how far the parent lives from the child’s school is a huge factor, as well as a parent’s work schedule.

