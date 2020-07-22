Like many of you, I’ve been spending a lot of time in the kitchen these days, cooking all of our meals here on the farm. I’ve also been busy gardening.
While these two activities have been incredibly important to me my whole life, they’re giving me renewed energy and a great deal of joy during this challenging time.
I am happy it’s summer now, and the garden is bursting with fresh produce that inspires me to come up with new dishes. (The same is true at farmers markets across the country.)
Over the years, I have made many variations of Spanish tortillas, which are similar to a frittata or potato omelet, using eggs laid by my hens. This version takes a cue from a memorable one I ate decades ago in a little seaside village on Ibiza in the Balearics. It’s so good served warm, or made ahead and eaten later at room temperature.
I especially love it with sweet local corn, sliced tomatoes, fresh beans and an herby cucumber salad. Whether you make this meal for your family or serve it to a few friends at a socially distanced alfresco lunch, I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.
———
This entrée pairs well with a chilled rosé or dry white wine.
TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA
1¾ pounds small russet or Yukon Gold potatoes
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion, halved lengthwise and cut into ½-inch-thick slices (2 cups)
8 large eggs
Place potatoes in a medium saucepan, cover with water by 2 inches and add 1 tablespoon salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until just tender, about 25 minutes. Drain. Let cool slightly, then peel with a paring knife. Cut into ½-inch-thick slices.
Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium. Add onion and 1 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes and cook, stirring, 5 minutes more. Transfer to a bowl. Let cool 5 minutes.
Whisk eggs with 1½ teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add to potato mixture and let stand, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes.
Clean skillet and add 2 tablespoons oil; heat over medium. Add egg-potato mixture; cook 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cook, pulling cooked egg away from sides with a rubber spatula to let raw egg flow underneath, until bottom is set and just pale golden, and top is almost set, 4 to 5 minutes more. Remove from heat. Place a heatproof plate (with a diameter larger than skillet’s) upside-down over skillet. With hot pads, very carefully turn skillet and plate at the same time to invert tortilla onto plate.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet; swirl to coat. Slide tortilla, uncooked-side down, back into skillet. (Tuck in any potatoes that slip out.) Cook over low heat, pressing down with spatula and tucking in edges to shape rounded sides, until cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes. Slide onto a cutting board. Let cool about 20 minutes, then serve, warm or at room temperature, cut into wedges.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes, plus cooling; makes 8 servings.
SAUTÉED CORN WITH BLACK PEPPER AND MANCHEGO
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
6 cups fresh corn kernels (from 6 ears)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1/3 cup grated aged manchego or Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and ¾ teaspoon pepper; season with salt. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until corn is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cheese. Serve immediately, sprinkled with more cheese and pepper.
Active/total time: 20 minutes; makes 6 to 8 servings.
CUCUMBER-HERB SALAD
6 to 7 Kirby cucumbers, peeled, halved, seeded and sliced 1/4 inch thick (6 cups)
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar, plus more to taste
1/3 cup mixed chopped fresh tender herbs, such as parsley, mint and chives, plus whole leaves for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
In a bowl, stir together cucumbers, oil, vinegar and chopped herbs. Refrigerate, covered, at least 1 hour and up to 1 day. Taste and season with salt, pepper and vinegar. Serve, sprinkled with whole herb leaves.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes; makes 6 to 8 servings.
BRAISED GREEN BEANS WITH TOMATOES AND CILANTRO
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
4 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled
2 large tomatoes, coarsely chopped (3 cups)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1½ pounds Romano or green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces (7 cups)
½ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro, plus more leaves for serving
Heat a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add oil and garlic; cook until fragrant and sizzling, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and cook until they begin to break down, about 5 minutes. Stir in beans and cilantro; bring to a simmer, then cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until beans are tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Season to taste and serve, drizzled with more oil and sprinkled with cilantro leaves.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 6 to 8 servings.
