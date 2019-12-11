Take a closer look at cliche for the answer

Last night my boyfriend gave me the “It’s not you, it’s me,” speech.
It took me by surprise because we have been living together for six months and looking to buy a house together. My friends have told me that we are rushing things and he doesn’t appear to really want to buy a house, but he was the one who suggested living together and buying the house, so I really didn’t question that was what he wanted. He said he doesn’t want to break up, he just needs space.
Both lines are such cliches I’m at a loss at what he really means. What’s good ex-etiquette?
The lines are cliches because they are true, and often used for different reasons. Sometimes people don’t really want to break up, they just need some breathing room. But there are those times they really do want to move on, and they are trying to let you down easy. I think you’re asking, which one do we have here?
Since I have not been privy to how your relationship unfolded, I really don’t know your boyfriend’s feelings, but I can point out a few things that will lead you to figure it out for yourself. This is a good time to get clear about what you really want.
First, if he’s sending mixed messages it often means he doesn’t know what he wants and he’s just cruising through life until he trips on something that gets his attention. It could also be a signal that he is rethinking the commitment. Or, he’s just playing.
None of these possibilities are a good sign. If you are more goal-oriented, he may not be your match.
Next, actions speak louder than words. He may be the kind of guy who just likes some alone time, and truthfully, that’s healthy, particularly if he knows himself and is making his boundaries clear. But if, while he’s getting that alone time, it feels like an excuse to get away from you, that’s a red flag.
Trust your gut. Men who want you around make it very clear. You know the saying, “He’s just not that into you?” If that’s the way it feels, it’s time to ask yourself, “Why am I here?”
So, what’s good ex-etiquette? Simply use good behavior in past, present or future relationships. There should be no games and no manipulations. It sounds like it’s time for a frank conversation. Good ex-etiquette rule No. 8 is, “Be honest and straightforward.” That means be honest with him and yourself. Does this relationship meet your standards?
It sounds like your relationship is at a crossroads and the groundwork for change has been laid. If you want to stay, make it clear what you want. If buying a house together is a prerequisite and he’s backing off, there’s your sign.
If instead, you’re done, you can gracefully bow out by telling him that you need a clearer direction for the relationship than he has offered. Basically, that’s, “It’s not me, it’s you.” Find your strength. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Blackstone is founder of Bonus Families, www.bonusfamilies.com, and may be contacted at dr.jann@exetiquette.com.
TNS